Lookman’s Atlético Snatch 2-0 Edge at Camp Nou

Ademola Lookman and Atletico Madrid last night took a major step towards reaching the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League when they beat 10-man

Barcelona 2-0 at home in Camp Nou.

The Nigerian international was in action for 60 minutes before he was substituted by Alexander Sorlot who benefited from Matteo Ruggeri’s low cross to score Atlético’s second goal of the night.

Atletico had not won at the Nou Camp since 2006 before Wednesday but goals in either half by Julian Alvarez and Sorloth secured the win in the first-leg of their quarter-final tie.

Barcelona had been the better side for much of the game but a foul on Giuliano Simeone by Pau Cubarsi just before half-time proved pivotal.

The defender was initially shown a yellow card by referee Istvan Kovacs after sending Simeone flying as he broke through one-on-one, but that was changed to a red card when Kovacs was asked by the video assistant referee to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Alvarez then compounded Barcelona’s misery by superbly sending the free-kick beyond the goalkeeper’s reach and into the back of the net for Atlético’s opening goal.

To Barcelona’s credit, they responded well to going a man down and dominated the second half, with Marcus Rashford going closest to equalising when he hit the crossbar from a free-kick.

The defeat leaves Barcelona with it all to do when they travel to Madrid in the second leg next Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s Champions League hopes are hanging in the balance after a demoralising 2-0 defeat by reigning European champions Paris St-Germain – their 16th loss of the season.

Desire Doue’s deflected strike looped over the head of Giorgi Mamardashvili to give the Ligue 1 leaders the lead, before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia doubled their advantage with a moment of brilliance.

The defeat means the Reds, have all to play for in the quarter-final second leg at Anfield next Tuesday

RESULTS

UCL

Barcelona 0-2 Atlético

PSG 2-0 Liverpool

Europa League

Braga 1-1 Betis

TODAY

Bologna v Aston Villa

FC Porto v Nottingham

Freiburg v Celia Vigo