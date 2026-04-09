Lawan’s Stewardship And The Transformation Story In Borno

Abubakar Mohammed

In Nigeria, some states of the federation have been fortunate to witness empathic and inclusive leadership—a human-centric approach to governance that fosters belonging and drives performance by actively understanding diverse perspectives on the people’s needs. One of such states is Borno.

Since 2011, the North-east state has been witnessing economic growth through structural change, diversification, and social inclusion. The transformation of Borno State is a pointer to the visionary leadership of its leaders.

The state has towered high in good governance indices, most realistically since 2011 when Senator Kashim Shettima, now Vice-President of Nigeria, became the governor. As a leader with a knack for excellence, he has been able to identify smart brains who have contributed immensely to the success story of the successive administration in the state.

Senator Shettima’s savvy leadership and ability to identify talent paved the way for brilliant minds like Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), to contribute to the state’s governance trajectory. Soon, the public service traits of the Senator currently representing Borno Central in the National Assembly became glaring to all.

That Senator Lawan happens to be top on the list of names being bandied about as major contenders for the 2027 governorship race in Borno should not be observed as similar trajectories of mere happenstance that change the course of events in politics every now and then. And the fact that he is one political figure the people of the state are angling for to forge ahead with the legacies of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum is not a providence that is randomly chanced upon.

The call to service is occasioned by Lawan’s leadership philosophy, which is strictly people-centred and marked by delivering greater good for the greatest number. It’s an effective leadership philosophy that inspires trust, motivates teams, and drives results. Politicians with such guiding principles, coupled with integrity, vision, empathy, and a culture of transparency and accountability, are quite rare in this part of the globe.

As the timeless saying goes, “the reward for good work is more work.” This explains why the shrewd legal luminary attracts deeper responsibilities. His days as a member of the Borno State cabinet – from the Shettima administration to the present era of Governor Zulum – had been marked by exceptional stewardship and dedication to public service. Under the Zulum administration, the confidence reposed in him by the governor meant more arduous task for Lawan.

Patently, Senator Lawan’s exceptional service to the people of Borno is a rare feat that deserves documentation. His contributions to the state’s growth and development span over a decade, with notable roles in justice dispensation, security, housing, community development, and humanitarian interventions. His propensity for leading by example, making tough decisions, empowering others, and prioritizing the people’s welfare and well-being is legendary.

His choice as chairman and member of strategic, problem-solving committees came rapidly. Under Senator Shettima’s stewardship as governor, and in the first term of Governor Zulum’s administration, Lawan served in about 61 committees, either as chairman, vice, secretary or member. With the pivotal roles he played in the various committees, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to the transformation of Borno State.

Senator Lawan’s involvement in numerous government initiatives has showcased his ability to drive progress and bring about positive changes. For instance, he played a pivotal role in the formation and growth of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), a group established in 2013 to support the Nigerian security forces in the fight against Boko Haram.

As a member of the Borno State Security Council from 2013 to 2023, Lawan played a pivotal role in shaping the state’s security architecture. During his days in the CJTF, he remained instrumental to security operations, protecting communities, and providing security to internally displaced persons. This is a testament to his proactive involvement in addressing security challenges in the region.

Lawan’s devoted stewardship was also evident in his role as chairman of the 1,000 Housing Allocation Committee, where he oversaw the allocation of housing units to the citizens. He also chaired the construction of 22 Model WULA Houses in 2014, demonstrating his commitment to providing affordable housing for the people.

As chairman of the Resettlement Committee on the Relocation of the People of Bulabulin Ngarnan, Senator Lawan worked assiduously to resettle displaced persons and provide them with essential services. His efforts in this regard have been widely celebrated, and his commitment to the welfare of the people is indisputable.

In a similar fashion, the Baga Resettlement Committee, led by Lawan, took significant steps to support the return of IDPs to their ancestral homes in Baga, Doro, and Cross Kauwa. The committee’s efforts cushioned the devastating impact of the Boko Haram insurgency, which forced residents of the communities to flee six years ago. The people received a boost to their livelihoods with the distribution of food items and cash relief to over 8,640 returnees.

The relief materials, provided by Governor Zulum, were distributed by the high-powered committee led by Lawan then as the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice. In a significant move, the committee distributed food items to households in Baga town, benefiting over 11,520 individuals.

The committee’s comprehensive approach also included providing essential services, rebuilding infrastructure, and promoting economic activities. It embarked on assessment of schools and hospitals in the communities, highlighting the government’s focus on rebuilding essential services and facilities.

The government’s efforts in these communities demonstrate a comprehensive approach to supporting returnees and promoting economic stability in the region. By addressing immediate needs and focusing on long-term development, the government created a foundation for sustainable growth and prosperity in the area.

The list is innumerable. Lawan has also served as chairman, Flood Control and Other Related Matters Committee, 2011 – 2012; member, Compensation Committee on Lagos Street/Gwange Destruction by the Nigerian Army 2012; vice-chairman, Committee on Payment of Local Government Pension 2013; member, Compensation Committee on Monday Market Fire Disaster 2013; member, Committee on Acquisition/Compensation of Land (Legacy Estate) Borno State 2013, and member, Police Reform Committee Borno State 2013 – 2014.

Others include; member, Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission 2013 – 2022; coordinator, Borno State Youth Orientation and Empowerment Scheme 2013 – 2022; chairman, Allocation Committee, Peace Estate – 2015; chairman, Demolition of Illegal Structures and Shanties 2016 – 2017; secretary, Industrial Estate Establishment and Monitoring Committee 2017; chairman, Committee on the Demolition of Illegal Hotel, Brothels and Criminal Hideouts – 2018, and member Amirul Hajj Committee 2018.

Others are chairman, Investigation Committee on Illegal Activities in Maiduguri Maximum Prison 2019; chairman, Allocation Committee of Legacy/CBN Housing Estate Borno State 2019; chairman, Borno State Commissioner Forum 2013 – 2022; chairman, Flood Disaster Committee 2024; chairman, Borno State Amirul Hajj Committee 2025, and chairman, Screening Committee Borno Local Government Election 2025.

Lawan’s commitment to transparency and accountability has also been a hallmark of his stewardship. He has consistently demonstrated a willingness to listen to the people, engage with stakeholders, and provide solutions to the challenges facing the state. His open-door policy, as public servant and federal lawmaker, has created a culture of trust and confidence among the people. They see him as someone who is genuinely committed to serving their interests.

Not quite long, he served as chairman of the Borno State Ramadan Palliative Distribution Committee, ensuring transparency across party lines. The federal lawmaker spearheaded the distribution of 2025/2026 Ramadan palliatives, targeting thousands of households, and vulnerable individuals. The initiative, sanctioned by Governor Zulum, included food items and N20 million in cash to support constituents during the holy month.

One of the key aspects of Lawan’s stewardship is his ability to build strong teams and partnerships. His collaborative approach has been instrumental in addressing the complex challenges facing the state.

Indeed, the Kaka Shehu Lawan leadership philosophy is worth studying. Ultimately, this type of leadership is about making a positive impact and leaving a lasting legacy. As Borno continues to rebuild, the majority of the people in the state believe strongly, and passionately so, that Lawan’s exceptional service is exactly what they need at this crucial moment.

The thinking is that at this stage of national rebirth, spearheaded by the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his contributions to the state’s development are inevitable. Now that he is being tipped to embark on new challenges, his track record suggests he will continue to deliver exceptional service, driving progress and positive change in the state.

-* Mohammed, a public policy analyst, writes from Maiduguri