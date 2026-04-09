Insecurity: Defence Minister Urges Intelligence Agencies to Strengthen Collaboration 

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), has called on Nigeria’s intelligence agencies to enhance collaboration to improve operational effectiveness.

Musa made the call at a meeting with members of the intelligence community on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, actionable intelligence is critical to enabling troops to react promptly and decisively.

He noted that though agencies had been performing effectively, much of their work had been carried out in silos.

He said it was therefore high time they integrated those efforts so that all actions would be coordinated and impactful.

The minister also said that President Bola Tinubu had directed the enhancement of collaboration in all operations.

”Every service and agency is important; none is irrelevant. We must bring this understanding to bear as professionals,” he said.

Highlighting the nature of asymmetric warfare, Musa explained that threats were often unidentified unlike conventional warfare, adding that the enemy might be close.

He urged the agencies to harness all available intelligence including human, technical and public inputs, to strengthen national security.

”We must explore every means to enhance human intelligence and encourage citizens to report relevant information promptly.

”When agencies work together, our operational impact multiplies significantly. Together we will ensure better collaboration, improve intelligence application, and enhance protection for our country and its citizens.

”We must ensure intelligence is shared and operationalised to protect our troops and citizens.

”Your work is challenging, and often you do not receive the accolades you deserve. The ministry will continue to support and enhance your capacity,” he said.

The meeting, described by the minister as a ‘new beginning’, brought together intelligence agencies under one roof for the first time at the ministry.

In attendance at the meeting were the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, the intelligence heads of the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as representatives from other security and paramilitary agencies. (NAN)