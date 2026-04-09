  • Thursday, 9th April, 2026

DSS, Army, Local Volunteer Forces Foil Attacks on Niger Communities, Eliminate  Terrorists

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), troops of the Nigerian Army, and local volunteer forces have foiled coordinated attacks on Bagna and Erena communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, eliminating many terrorists in the process.

Credible security sources disclosed that the operation followed advance intelligence on a planned large-scale assault on the communities.

According to the sources, the attackers, numbering over 300 and armed with dangerous weapons, were advancing on motorcycles when the joint security team and local vigilantes, acting on the intelligence, laid an ambush.

“Over 300 bandits armed with dangerous weapons and on motorcycles were headed to the communities. Security operatives and local vigilantes, who had credible intelligence on their movements, ambushed them. Scores were killed, while many others fled towards the Makuba and Allawa axis,” the source said.

Residents of Bagna and Erena expressed gratitude to the security operatives and volunteer forces, noting that their swift response averted what could have been a major disaster.

“We are very happy. We thank the joint security forces for protecting us,” one resident stated.

The sources further noted that increased collaboration between security agencies and local volunteer groups has significantly improved security outcomes. 

They explained that such cooperation has helped bridge existing gaps, strengthening the first line of defence against insecurity and enhancing protection across several communities in the country.

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