DHQ Urges Nigerians to Respect Military Tradition in Announcing Fallen Officers

*.Confirms deaths of personnel during failed attack on military location

* Insists next-of-kin of deceased personnel must be contacted before formal announcement

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has urged Nigerians and the media to respect established military tradition in the announcement of fallen officers, following reports of casualties from a recent terrorist attack in Borno State.

This comes amid circulating reports that a Brigadier General and other personnel were killed during an attack on a military location in Benisheikh, Borno State.

This latest attack came barely five months after the killing of a commanding officer under Joint Task Force North-East Operation Hadin Kai, Brigadier General Musa Uba, who was killed in an ambush by ISWAP terrorists.

Reacting to the development, DHQ emphasised the importance of due process in communicating such losses, particularly the need to notify families before public disclosure.

Confirming the casualties in a statement, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, expressed regret that the encounter resulted in the loss of a few brave and gallant soldiers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, honoured their heroism, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the defence of the nation, noting that their courage will remain a lasting source of pride and inspiration to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the country at large.

The High Command also extended its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased.

“‘In line with established military tradition and respect for the fallen, the general public and media are kindly requested to allow the Armed Forces to formally notify the next of kin before the release of further details.

“The public is also urged to disregard misinformation, sensational reports, and unverified content circulating across social media platforms, as these undermine ongoing operations and national security efforts,” General Onoja said.

Providing further details on the incident, Onoja explained that troops of the 29 Task Force Brigade under Operation Hadin Kai came under a coordinated terrorist attack at their Brigade Headquarters in Benisheikh.

According to him, the attack occurred at approximately 0030hrs (12:30am) on Thursday, April 9, 2026, when insurgents attempted to breach the defensive perimeter of the military installation.

“However, the troops, led by the Commander 29 Brigade, Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, responded with exceptional courage, professionalism, and superior firepower. In a well-coordinated counteraction, the insurgents were decisively engaged and forced to retreat in disarray, abandoning their mission and leaving behind traces of their failed assault,” he said.

Onoja described the attack as a sign of desperation by terrorist elements who, after suffering significant losses in recent operations, have continued to launch futile offensives against well-defended military positions.

“The swift and decisive response by troops underscores the high level of combat readiness, resilience and operational effectiveness of Operation Hadin Kai in safeguarding critical locations and maintaining pressure on terrorist groups across the North-east theatre.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in collaboration with other security agencies and stakeholders, remain resolute and undeterred in the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency.

“Additional clearance and exploitation operations are ongoing in the general area to track and neutralize fleeing insurgents, as well as to deny them any opportunity to regroup,” he said.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) commended the bravery, discipline and steadfastness of the troops, whose sacrifices continue to ensure the safety, stability and sovereignty of Nigeria.

He added that their dedication in one of the most challenging operational environments reaffirms the Armed Forces’ commitment to restoring lasting peace in the North-east and across the country.

The public was also encouraged to support the Armed Forces with timely and credible information, while remaining calm, vigilant, and law-abiding as operations continue.

Meanwhile, an earlier report by international news agency, Reuters, on Tuesday stated that Islamist militants killed at least 14 Nigerian soldiers and injured several others during two separate attacks on army bases in Borno State on March 5.

Quoting security sources, the report indicated that suspected ISWAP fighters attacked a Nigerian Army base in Ngoshe town, Gwoza district, killing at least nine troops and a local imam.

It further alleged that the attackers seized weapons and ammunition and abducted an unspecified number of women.

Reuters also reported that another military base in Pulka, further north in Gwoza district, was attacked, resulting in the deaths of five soldiers, including a commanding officer, according to two sources familiar with the incident.

The military has yet to refute the Reuters report or clarify the number of personnel killed in the attacks.