CVR: Ilorin Emirate Targets 1m Voters Ahead of 2027

Jonathan Eze

The Ilorin Emirate Political Advisory Council has set an ambitious target of one million registered voters in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, as it ramps up political mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The council also signalled a firm political stance, vowing to present a united front in the elections and deliver bloc votes to parties and candidates that recognise its “preeminence” and align with its collective aspirations.

Speaking at a media briefing in Ilorin recently, the council’s National Coordinator, Dr. Yakub Yahaya Oloriegbe, said the target would be achieved by adding at least 300,000 new voters to the existing base of over 700,000 across Kwara Central Senatorial District.

The council said its position followed a second-quarter review of the CVR exercise, which it described as recording “steady and encouraging progress” across communities within the emirate.

“With the third phase set to begin soon, we are optimistic that our efforts will expand the voter base to an average of one million registered voters by the end of the exercise,” it said.

To sustain the momentum, the council said it had intensified grassroots mobilisation, working with traditional and religious leaders, youth groups, artisans, transporters and market associations to boost participation.

It added that collaboration with INEC on voter education and sensitisation was ongoing to ensure eligible residents are well-informed and encouraged to register.

The council commended stakeholders for their support so far and urged them not to relent as the exercise enters a critical phase

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Looking ahead to 2027, the council stressed that the Ilorin Emirate would adopt a unified political approach, backing only parties and aspirants that reflect its interests.

“We shall collectively rally behind any political party or aspirant that recognises our preeminence and reflects the aspirations of the Ilorin Emirate,” it said.

It further noted that grassroots mobilisation would continue to ensure the delivery of bloc votes to platforms that accord the emirate its “rightful place” in Kwara’s political structure.

The council urged eligible residents to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), describing them as vital tools for democratic participation.

It also warned that while the emirate remains open and accommodating, any attempt to undermine the demographic strength and political relevance of Kwara Central Senatorial District would be firmly resisted.