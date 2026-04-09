Africa Re Hosts 3rd Edition of  Prestigious CEOs’ Golf Tournament at Ikoyi Club

The African Reinsurance Corporation (Africa Re) has announced the return of its prestigious CEOs’ Golf Tournament to the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos.

Now in its third edition, the event continues to serve as a platform for high-level networking, strategic engagement, and healthy competition among leading executives across various industries.

Following the success of the 2025 edition—which drew over 100 prominent participants from the insurance and broader business community—this year’s tournament is already generating significant buzz within Ikoyi Club and Nigeria’s insurance sector.

The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 10th, with over 100 executives from both insurance and noninsurance sectors expected to participate.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mrs. Temitope Akinowa, Africa Re’s Regional Director for Anglophone West Africa, highlighted the significance of this year’s tournament, noting that it coincides with the corporation’s 50th anniversarycelebration under the theme “Reinsurance Excellence, Securing the Future.”

“Hosting this tournament is not just business as usual for us. Considering the demanding schedules of senior executives, this event offers a unique opportunity for them to unwind, connect, exchange ideas, and foster relationships that drives better performance,” she stated.

To commemorate the milestone anniversary, the organizers have curated an impressive selection of trophies and exclusive souvenirs, making this edition particularly memorable for participants.

Established in 1976, Africa Re is owned by 42 member states of the African Union (AU). The corporation continues to earn global recognition, ranking 38th among the Top 40 Global Reinsurance Groups (2024) and 14th among the Top 15 Global Reinsurance Groups (2024) as reported by Standard & Poor’s and AM Best respectively.