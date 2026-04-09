2027: Amupitan Seeks Stricter Internal Editorial Guidelines in Media Bodies

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has called on the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to ensure stricter internal editorial guidelines within media organisations ahead of the 2027 elections.

Amupitan stated this yesterday in Abuja at the 81st General Assembly of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON).

The chairman in a statement issued yesterday by INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs. Victoria Eta-Messi said in the 2027 general election, the most dangerous weapon will not be a ballot-snatcher’s gun, but a smartphone user’s lie amplified by an uncritical broadcast station.

He said there was a need to ensure that Nigeria’s airwaves remained a sanctuary for truth, not a megaphone for chaos.

Amupitan described the information space as the new frontline of democratic contestation, noting that elections are no longer fought solely at polling units but increasingly within the media ecosystem.

He stated: “As we sit here today, April 8, 2026, the countdown has begun: 283 days remain until the Presidential and National Assembly Elections on January 16, 2027, and 304 days until the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections on February 6, 2027.”

The INEC Chairman pointed out that the credibility of those polls would depend not only on logistics and technology, but on how responsibly the airwaves are managed.

He also highlighted Section 96(1) of the Act, which prohibits abusive, slanderous, or inflammatory language capable of provoking ethnic, religious, or sectional tension.

Amupitan warned that in a plural society such as Nigeria, careless political broadcasting could inflame divisions and destabilise the electoral environment. According to him, the line between robust political debate and incitement must never be blurred.

Amupitan further reminded broadcasters of the statutory 24-hour “cooling-off period” preceding polling day, during which political advertisements and campaign broadcasts are prohibited.

The provision, the INEC Chairman explained, was designed to protect voters from last-minute propaganda, misinformation, or emotional manipulation capable of distorting electoral judgment.

“Elections are not only about campaigning; they are also about reflection. The law creates a quiet space for citizens to make independent decisions free from undue influence,” he noted.

While defending the regulatory framework, the INEC chairman acknowledged the constitutional guarantee of freedom of expression under Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), noting that regulation must be carefully balanced to preserve media independence.

Amupitan stressed that the airwaves, as a finite public resource, impose a corresponding duty on the State to ensure equitable access, particularly during elections.

He added: “With 22 registered political parties, fairness is not optional; it is statutory. You must provide a level playing field, ensuring that no single interest group monopolises the airwaves.”

The INEC Chairman noted that violations attract stiff penalties, including fines running into millions of naira for media organisations and principal officers, and in certain instances, imprisonment.

“The sanction regime underscores the seriousness with which electoral fairness in media coverage is treated under the law,” he explained.

The INEC Chairman warned that the convergence of traditional broadcasting and digital platforms has further complicated regulation, as broadcast content is now rapidly amplified online.

“Broadcast content is no longer confined to radio and television. It is clipped, amplified, and weaponised online within minutes,” he said,

To address these concerns, Amupitan proposed legal, institutional, and industry reforms, including clearer statutory definitions of “equal access,” stronger coordination between INEC and the NBC, enhanced independence of regulatory bodies, and stricter internal editorial guidelines within media organisations.

He called for strengthened fact-checking mechanisms and greater transparency in political advertising, including clear disclosure of sponsorship and pricing structures.

The INEC Chairman warned that voter apathy poses a serious threat to democratic consolidation, describing elections as the lifeblood of democracy, and cautioned that the temptation to prioritise high-paying political advertisements over balanced reporting would intensify as campaigns gather momentum.

Amupitan noted: “In this 2027 roadmap, the temptation to prioritise high-paying political adverts over balanced reporting will be great. Elections are no longer contested only at the polling units. They are contested in the information space. I urge the broadcast media to rise against mis- and disinformation so as to protect the sanctity of our electoral process.”