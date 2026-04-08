Tinubu: We’ll Deepen Investment in Police Training, Intelligence Gathering, Others

• Says Nigeria must strengthen those protecting the citizenry to make meaningful progress

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, hinted at plans to deepen investment in police training, intelligence gathering, and modern law enforcement systems, as part of a broader plan to transform the Nigeria Police into a world-class institution.

Tinubu said the Nigerian state had a permanent moral duty to empower its security agencies, as the country’s peace was only as secure as the men and women who kept vigil over its citizens.

Speaking at the National Police Day Grand Parade and Procession in Abuja, the president, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, maintained that no nation could make meaningful progress without a secure social environment.

He declared that the investments in training, intelligence gathering, and modern policing infrastructure were part of his administration’s ongoing reform agenda.

Tinubu stated, “We will continue to support these reforms through sustained investment in training and capacity development, modern equipment and technology, improved intelligence and investigative capabilities, and better welfare and working conditions for police personnel.

“We are determined to build a police force that is well-equipped, well-trained, and well-motivated to confront the complex security challenges of our time.”

He observed that while history chose to reward certain professions with applause, there were others whose civilisation depended on survival, “even when their labour is too often repaid with silence.”

The president acknowledged the burden of sacrifice being shouldered by the police force, stressing that the country cannot afford to take such a sacrifice for granted because “every nation is only as safe as those who keep vigil while others sleep”.

Underscoring the need to empower the force, Tinubu said, “Nigeria must strengthen those who protect the nation. Security is not simply the defence of territory or the prevention of crime; it is the first currency of progress.”

He stated that the observance of National Police Day, institutionalised last year, reflected the federal government’s deliberate recognition of the sacrifices made by police officers, adding that the administration remains resolute in strengthening the police through concrete policy actions and sustained investment.

Tinubu paid tribute to officers, who lost their lives in the line of duty, describing their sacrifice as part of the country’s enduring moral inheritance.

According to him, “Their sacrifice is written into the conscience of our country. Their memory must remain a lamp to those who wear this uniform today and to those who will wear it tomorrow. To their families, I extend the profound gratitude of a grateful nation.”

He commended serving officers for their resilience and dedication in maintaining law and order across the country, often under difficult and dangerous conditions.

The president charged them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, fairness, and fidelity to the rule of law.

“The uniform you wear is not a licence for arbitrariness; it is a covenant of service. The badge on your chest is not an ornament of power; it is a reminder of duty,” he declared.

He demanded stronger collaboration between citizens and the law enforcement agencies.

Observing that effective policing must be rooted in trust and community partnership, he said, “When citizens and law enforcement stand on opposite sides of suspicion, insecurity thrives. This is why community-centred policing is a democratic necessity.”

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s vision of building a police institution that embodied excellence, accountability, courage and service, while restoring public confidence in law enforcement.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, said the police force, under his command, was deeply aware of expectations and concerns by the Nigerian people.

Disu stated that the president’s approval of the commemoration of National Police Day was a commitment to the service of fallen and serving officers.

He acknowledged the risks, sacrifices, and commitment of police officers nationwide, urging the police to rise above indiscipline, misconduct, and every action that tarnishes the image and reputation of the force.

Disu pledged that the leadership of the force, under him, would stand firmly with every officer that fol-lowed the rules, serving with dignity. He assured the public of a more disciplined, accountable, and professional police force, standing with the Nigerian people.

The IGP stated that the current management of the police force was building an institution that was not only intelligence-led but also committed to professionalism in all ramifications.

In separate goodwill messages, representatives of Wema Bank and Premium Trust Bank paid glowing tributes to the police for their contributions to safety and security. They pledged their support for the delivery of professional policing services across the country through their platforms and services.

The grand finale of the 2026 National Police Day celebration featured march past, procession, and tactical displays by various police units and cadets of the Police Academy.

Equally present at the event were the deputy governors of Nasarawa and Ebonyi states; representatives of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives; service chiefs; former IGPs: Ogbonnaya Onovo, Mohammed Abubakar, Kayode Egbetokun, Suleiman Abba, Usman Alkali Baba; President of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) and members of the association; senior government officials; and members of the diplomatic corps, among others.