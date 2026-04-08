PDP Chieftain Decries Leadership Vacuum in Bayelsa, Plans to Reclaim State

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

A prominent chieftain of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Richard Akinaka, has decried the leadership vacuum in Bayelsa State, stating that there is a deep yearning for responsible leadership at all levels.

Akinaka, a prominent businessman and grassroots mobilizer within the PDP, expressed concern over the lack of effective leadership in Bayelsa State.

Akinaka emphasized the urgent need for responsible leadership at all levels and pledged that the PDP would capitalize on this leadership gap to regain control of the state in the upcoming elections, culminating in the governorship election in 2028.

He asserted that despite perceptions of the party’s decline in the state, the PDP remains the true political home of the Ijaws.

Akinaka made these remarks during his participation in the PDP membership revalidation exercise in Yenagoa, where he officially rejoined the Bayelsa State chapter under the leadership of Mr. George Turner.

He highlighted the necessity of addressing the leadership void in Bayelsa and stressed the importance of electing individuals with integrity and a commitment to serving the people.

He said: “There is a leadership gap in Bayelsa. Bayelsa State needs leadership. There is a yearning cry for leadership. There is a yearning gap for leadership at all levels.

“People who found themselves in positions of authority have forgotten their responsibilities and are doing what they like.

“This is another circle for us to correct that and as a party, we must be alive to that responsibility and ensure we do the right to elect people with proven character.”

The state chairman of the party, George Turnah, welcomed Akinaka back to the PDP and noted the significant turnout at the event as a sign of the party’s reconnection with the populace.

He outlined the party’s commitment to conducting direct primaries to ensure that grassroots leaders represent the PDP in future elections.

Turnah expressed confidence that the PDP would field credible and community-focused candidates, securing victories across various levels of government in the state.

He said: “Utilizing the direct primaries mode of election, we will ensure that only leaders who emerge from the people themselves at the grassroots will fly our flags.

“And the assurance we give to Bayelsa and Bayelsans is that PDP come 2027, will clear a lot of doubts in this state. We will fill candidates, credible candidates, people oriented and people centred candidates and we will win elections from state assembly to Reps and to senate.

“So if Bayelsa today is no longer PDP, it is not PDP by reason of the ballot, but by reason of defection. Defection is personal, like salvation. Defection is personal. So we are not bothered, we are not perturbed.

“And come 2027, all elections in 2027, our governorship is in November 2027. Bayelsans will show once again that this party that gave the Ijaw man an identity; this party that entrusted us with Aso Rock; the highest office in the land, that we are not ungrateful people. The only way we will show and we have continued to show.

“Even when we try to make human error, God himself intervenes. When by our human calculation, PDP is to lose Bayelsa, we have seen the hand of God, descent from heaven, and upturn things.”

The event, attended by party officials at all levels, marked Akinaka’s official return to the PDP and was characterized by a sense of celebration.

Akinaka, recognized for his business acumen and dedication to grassroots mobilization, was warmly received as he reaffirmed his commitment to the party.