LSSTF’s Strategic Training to Enhance Capacity, Ethical Standards and Inter-agency Collaboration for Security Operatives

In a strategic move to bolster security across Nigeria’s commercial hub, the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has launched a statewide, two-day training programme for security operatives. The initiative, themed “Enhancing Professional Capacity, Ethical Standards and Inter-Agency Collaboration for Effective Security Operations,” brings together personnel from the police, military, and other agencies, equipping them with modern skills, ethical grounding, and collaborative strategies to tackle the increasingly complex security challenges facing the state. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes

In a bid to strengthen security operations across Lagos State, the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) commenced a two-day training programme for security operatives, bringing together personnel from the Police, military, and other security agencies. Held at The Zone, Gbagada, on Wednesday, 25th March 2026, the event highlighted the critical importance of professional capacity, ethical standards, and inter-agency collaboration in ensuring effective security delivery in the state.

A Strategic Initiative for Modern Security Challenges

The training programme, themed “Enhancing Professional Capacity, Ethical Standards and Inter-Agency Collaboration for Effective Security Operations,” is designed to address the increasing complexity of security management in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub. Over the next ten months, LSSTF aims to train a total of 1,000 security personnel across the state.

According to Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan, Executive Secretary and CEO of LSSTF, the programme’s relevance in today’s dynamic security environment is due to the fact that the state’s rapid growth and bustling business environment present increasingly sophisticated and interconnected security challenges.

“Addressing them requires not only adequate equipment and infrastructure but also well-trained personnel who possess the right professional skills, ethical orientation, and the capacity to work collaboratively across agencies,” he said.

He outlined the programme’s three pillars: professional capacity, ethical standards, and inter-agency collaboration. On Professional Capacity, he said: “Security personnel today must operate in an environment that requires strategic thinking, situational awareness, intelligence-driven operations, and effective communication. Participants will be exposed to modern approaches to security management, operational efficiency, and problem-solving techniques that will enhance their effectiveness in the field”.

Speaking on Ethical Standards, he noted that “Professional competence must always be guided by strong ethical principles. Public trust is a fundamental requirement for effective policing and security operations. Citizens must see security officers not only as enforcers of the law but also as protectors of rights and partners in community safety.”

On Inter-Agency Collaboration, he opined that “Security challenges rarely fall within the responsibility of a single agency. Effective responses require coordination, information sharing, and synergy among various security institutions. By bringing together personnel from different agencies in a shared learning environment, this programme aims to foster stronger relationships, mutual understanding, and a culture of collaboration that will translate into more effective operations on the ground.”

Practical Learning for Real-World Impact

The intellectual depth of the programme was further demonstrated by Dr. Wale Adeagbo, Director of Security Risk Advisory & Consulting at Halogen Group and lead trainer for the LSSTF initiative. Using a practical psychological approach, Dr. Adeagbo illustrated perception gaps in threat detection through a visual exercise.

“There are actually 16 animals in the image, but the best officers only saw eight, while many others saw fewer. Insecurity is not always obvious. You must use your inner eyes. You cannot afford to see only eight when there are 16 threats,” he explained.

He also encouraged participants to develop situational awareness and critical thinking. “You must discern beyond the obvious and lead within your space. You must be different after this training,” he said, introducing a holistic framework for personal and professional development.

Dr. Adeagbo underscored the ethical dimensions of public service, outlining three core principles: public service, respect and empathy, and courage. “Effective security operations are rooted in public trust. Everyone in public safety relies on the consent of the public to work effectively,” he noted.

Military Support and Inter-agency Unity

Brigadier General Ayokunle Owolabi, Commander of the 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, served as Special Guest of Honour. His address emphasised collaboration across agencies.

“Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success,” he quoted Henry Ford, reinforcing the importance of unity in tackling modern security challenges.

He further noted, “The theme of this training rightly underscores the importance of inter-agency collaboration. I encourage all participants here to build lasting professional relationships that will enhance cooperation beyond this training environment.

“You must see yourselves as members of one security family, working towards a common goal, strengthen intelligence sharing, improve communication, and build mutual respect across agencies. When we operate as one, we are stronger, more efficient, and more effective.”

A Call to Excellence and Commitment

Dr. Ogunsan reminded participants that the success of the programme hinges on their engagement and commitment to applying the lessons learned. “The lessons gained here must be translated into practical actions that will improve the quality of security service delivered to the people of Lagos State,” he said.

He reaffirmed LSSTF’s ongoing support for security agencies, highlighting its role in providing logistics, equipment, and capacity-building initiatives. “We believe that investment in human capacity is just as critical as investment in security infrastructure. Well-trained, disciplined, and ethically grounded officers are the backbone of any effective security system,” Dr. Ogunsan asserted.

He urged participants to approach the two-day programme with openness, curiosity, and a commitment to learning. “The knowledge you acquire here will not only enhance your professional growth but will also contribute significantly to building a safer and more secure Lagos State,” he said, formally declaring the training programme open.

A Holistic Vision for Lagos Security

The training also brought together other high-ranking officials, including AIG Zone 2, AIG Olorundare Moshood Jimoh; CIS Christopher Uzoma of MMIA Command, and representatives from the NDLEA, NSCDC, Marine Police, and other key agencies. Their participation underscores the holistic and inclusive approach of LSSTF in building security capacity across the state.

By fostering collaboration, ethical conduct, and professional competence, Lagos State continues to set a benchmark for security preparedness in Nigeria. The two-day programme underscored a commitment to professionalism and teamwork, leaving participants with Dr. Ogunsan’s guiding words: “Let us collectively strive to build institutions that are not only effective but also ethical and collaborative in their approach to service”.