FGCKOSA Condemns Planned  Concession of  Federal Govt College Kano Land

The Federal Government College Kano Old Students Association (FGCKOSA) has condemned the proposed concession of approximately 30 hectares of land within Federal Government College Kano under a Public-Private Partnership(PPP) arrangement, noting that this initiative represents a destruction of a national educational legacy carefully built and handed over to the current generation of leaders.

In a statement signed by President, FGCKOSA, Shoyinka Shodunke, the association called on President Bola Tinubu, to immediately cancel the proposed PPP land concession and protect the sanctity and integrity of unity Schools nationwide.

The statement also noted that the proposed project is fundamentally a residential and commercial real estate venture, adding that this constitutes a clear diversion of federally designated educational land into private hands, undermining the original purpose for which the land was acquired.

It explained that the introduction of a mixed-use estate sharing boundaries with the school exposes students to avoidable risks and erodes the controlled, secure environment required for effective learning.

It averred that it is also important to note that the alumni community has, over the years, collectively invested billions of naira in the development of the college, while consistently funding infrastructure, supporting academic programmes, and strengthening the institution without taking any portion of school land or seeking anything in return, “this record reflects a deep, selfless commitment to the school’s growth and sustainability.”

Continuing, the statement revealed that the alumni has formally established a dedicated foundation focused on the perpetuation of the college and the advancement of academic excellence with plans to raise N5 billion at its official launch in June 2026.

This demonstrates that credible, mission-aligned funding alternatives already exist— without compromising the integrity of the school.

According to the statement, “The Federal Government College Kano Old Students Association (FGCKOSA) wishes to formally draw the attention of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to a deeply troubling development involving the proposed concession of approximately 30 hectares of land within Federal Government College Kano under a Public-Private Partnership arrangement.

“We state, with utmost concern, that this initiative represents a destruction of a national educational legacy carefully built and handed over to the current generation of leaders. Unity Schools were established as symbols of excellence, integration, and nation-building. Any action that diminishes their integrity reflects a troubling disregard for the power of education as a driver of national progress.

“At a time when nations across the world are investing more in education infrastructure and expanding capacity, it is deeply alarming that we are instead dismantling and commercialising existing assets meant for learning. This proposed development signals a shift away from long-term educational value toward short-term commercial interests.”