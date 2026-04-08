Africa Prudential Grows Revenue by 38% to N7.19bn

Africa Prudential Plc has reported a 38.35 per cent increase in revenue to N7.19 billion for the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared to N5.19 billion recorded in 2024.

This was disclosed at the company’s 13th Annual General Meeting held virtually.

The company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) rose significantly to N2.72 billion, representing a growth from N1.81 billion posted in the previous year.

Similarly, shareholders’ funds increased to N12.73 billion, up from N10.84 billion in 2024, reflecting improved financial strength and value creation for investors.

The firm also recorded growth in total assets, which rose by 20.27 per cent to N41.91 billion, compared to N34.85 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chairman, Mrs Christabel Onyejekwe, said the company delivered a solid performance in the 2025 financial year, driven by disciplined execution, strong corporate governance, and a commitment to long-term value creation.

Onyejekwe noted that in spite of macroeconomic pressures, including inflation, exchange rate volatility, and rising operating costs, the company remained focused on strengthening its operational efficiency and sustaining returns to shareholders.

According to her, Africa Prudential’s ability to adapt to evolving market conditions reflectes its strong institutional foundation built on innovation, service excellence, and stakeholder trust.

Also addressing shareholders, the Managing Director, Dr Catherine Nwosu highlighted the company’s strategic shift toward digital transformation and service expansion as a key driver of growth during the year under review.

She disclosed that Africa Prudential had concluded plans to launch Sabivest, (a transition from Invearn), a digital investment platform.