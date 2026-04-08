2027: Lawuru Woos Warri Urhobo APC, Vows To Restore Constituency’s Voice in Green Chamber

A frontline House of Representatives aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Warri Federal Constituency seat, Chief Promise Lawuru, has intensified his grassroots consultations with a strong message of unity, inclusive representation, and renewed political relevance for the oil-rich constituency.

Lawuru, who spoke on Sunday during a consultative meeting with the Warri Urhobo APC family, said his ambition was rooted in service and a desire to reconnect Warri to national discourse after years of what he described as political dormancy.

The meeting, held at the residence of Olorogun Bernard Okumagba in Warri, drew party leaders, stakeholders, and supporters from across the constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Lawuru, who hails from Egbema in Warri North, declared that Warri Federal Constituency — comprising Itsekiri, Urhobo and Ijaw ethnic nationalities — deserved a representative who understands the delicate balance of its diversity and is willing to serve all interests without bias.

“I am one of your own. I am your son,” he said. “I am not coming to represent any single ethnic group. I am coming to represent the Itsekiri, the Urhobo, and the Ijaw as one united people.”

The aspirant took a swipe at previous representation, alleging that past lawmakers failed to embody the true essence of representation, which he defined as service to the people rather than personal elevation.

According to him, “A representative is a servant, not a ruler. Unfortunately, that has not been the case for years.”

Lawuru lamented the fading influence of Warri at the National Assembly, stating that the constituency’s voice had been absent for too long.

“The Warri voice has been silent. The ‘Warri mic’ has been off. I am stepping forward to switch it back on so our people can be heard again at the green chamber,” he said.

He identified disunity among the constituent ethnic groups as a major setback to development and political strength, pledging to prioritize reconciliation and cohesion if elected.

“There is a gap among us. We are not united as we should be. My mission is to bridge that gap so that every Warri son and daughter sees one another as family,” he stated.

Lawuru referenced his personal and cultural ties across ethnic lines, noting that both Itsekiri and Urhobo identities are reflected in his family heritage and titles.

According to him, “My father’s traditional title is ‘Arayuwa’. It’s an Itsekiri word. That’s to tell you that Ijaw, Urhobo and Itsekiri are one. My own title is ‘Kpobene kpobene’. It’s an Urhobo word. There’s no better person to go to the green chamber to represent our people in Abuja.”

On development, the APC aspirant expressed confidence in his ability to attract federal presence and projects to the constituency, emphasising that effective representation is measured by results delivered to the people.

“It is not about size or noise, but about what you can bring home. Warri deserves better, and I have the capacity to deliver,” he said.

He also invoked the symbolism of the APC broom, describing it as a tool of unity and collective strength.

“The broom works because the sticks are together. That is how we must move as one. Together, we can sweep away disunity and reposition Warri,” he added.

Lawuru appealed to party members to support his aspiration by voting him as the flagbearer of APC, assuring them that his emergence would mark the return of Warri’s influence in national politics.

“With your support, Warri will no longer be on the sidelines. Our voice will be heard loud and clear again,” he said.

In his brief remark, the Chairman of Warri Urhobo APC Leadership Council, Olorogun Okumagba, commended Lawuru for his message of unity and for his commitment to equity and inclusive representation.

Okumagba, flanked by other leaders, noted that Warri Urhobo APC Leadership Council is resolute in mobilizing support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and other candidates of the APC in 2027.