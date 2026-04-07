Troops Kill Terror Suspects, Arrest Kidnapper in Plateau

Yemi Kosoko in Jos





The Nigerian military has recorded significant breakthroughs in its ongoing counter insurgency operations across Plateau State, neutralising terror suspects, arresting a kidnap suspect, and dismantling multiple criminal hideouts in a series of coordinated missions between April 4 and 5.

According to the Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace, troops operating under the special mandate of Operation Wutan Daji launched intensive clearance operations in Wase Local Government Area, targeting insurgent routes within the Babangida, Adua and Bokayi axis of the Dutsen Zaki forest.

During the operation on April 4, troops working alongside local vigilantes engaged armed terrorists along the Babangida–Adua road. The military reported that two suspects were neutralised in the firefight, while others fled with gunshot wounds into the surrounding forest.

A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of a locally fabricated firearm, a belt containing 105 rounds of 7.62mm PKT ammunition, 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and a cutlass.

In a separate operation on April 5, troops stationed in the Namu District of Qua’an Pan Local Government Area intercepted four suspected terrorists following credible intelligence on suspicious armed movement. The suspects were found with 100 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

While attempting to locate the suspects’ hideout, troops said they came under heavy fire from armed associates of the arrested individuals. In the ensuing chaos, three of the four suspects attempted to escape and were fatally struck by gunfire from their own group, the military said.

Meanwhile, at about 9:35am the same day, troops in Shendam Local Government Area, acting on information from local residents, apprehended a suspected kidnapper in Gidan Mangoro village. The suspect is believed to be connected to a kidnapping incident reported on April 3.

All arrested individuals are currently in custody as investigations continue, the military added.

The Joint Task Force stated that the operations reflect the military’s sustained commitment to restoring peace and stability across Plateau State, urging residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies.