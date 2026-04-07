PAAU ‘s Visitor Appoints New Pro Chancellor, Chairman Governing Council

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State and Visitor, Prince Abubakar Audu University ( PAAU), Anyigba, has appointed Professor Mohammed Audu as the 7th Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, PAAU, Anyigba, Kogi State.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Uredo Omole, with a copy made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

This appointment honours Professor Audu’s distinguished academic career, exceptional leadership experience and outstanding contributions to higher education in Nigeria.

With over two decades of teaching, research, and administrative experience, Prof. Audu has held numerous key positions, including serving twice as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) at the Federal University Lokoja, Head, Department of History and International Studies, Dean, Student Affairs, Coordinator and Director of General Studies amongst others.

Professor Audu also served as two-term Internal member of the Governing Council of Kogi State University, Anyigba (now Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba, PAAU, during the administration of late Professor Francis Idachaba.

He also served as a member of Governing Council of the Kogi State College of Education (Technical), demonstrating his deep understanding of institutional governance.

Prof. Audu’s appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter for PAAU, as he brings his scholarly excellence, leadership acumen and intimate knowledge of the University’s unique culture and history to steer it toward even greater heights.

The university community appreciated Governor Usman Ododo for the appointment of Professor Audu as the 7th Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council and stated it looked forward to the transformative impact of his visionary leadership.