NPFL: Ikorodu City Slip up on the Plateau as Rangers, Rivers Lead 

Lagos clubside, Ikorodu City, slipped in their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title race yesterday, beaten 4-1 by Plateau United at the Lafia City.

Instead of consolidating and joining leaders Rangers International at the summit of the Nigerian topflight Ikorodu City are now three points behind both Rangers and Rivers United who are tied at 55 points with just five games to end the season.

Plateau who are playing away at neighboring Nasarawa State capital, raced to two goals lead Kazeem Adeyanju and Ossy Martins giving them the edge in the 50th and 72nd minutes. Ali Moses however pulled back one for Ikorodu to dream of sharing honours on this Easter Monday clash.

But Martins scored the second of his brace in the 88th minutes while Victor Dawa effectively nailed Ikorodu’s coffin of defeat in the added minutes to give Plateau United all three points.

The win also moved Plateau to eighth position on the log with 46 points from same number of matches.

Elsewhere, Abia Warriors boosted their chances of securing a continental ticket following a 1-0 win over Bayelsa United. Former NPFL top scorer, Emeka Obioma, scored the winning goal two minutes before the hour mark.

Abia Warriors moved to fourth position with 52 points, while Bayelsa United stay in 16th position with 40 points.