Leave Tinubu Out of Your Woes, APC Chieftain Tells ADC

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has warned the David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to leave President Bola Tinubu out of its ‘woes’.

Oyintiloye, who noted that pointing fingers at Tinubu over the matter is ‘disturbing and inaccurate,’ said the delisted ADC leadership must be courageous enough to tell Nigerians the truth, rather than tag Tinubu as being responsible for the crisis within the party.

The APC chieftain made this statement while speaking with journalists yesterday in Osogbo, Osun State.

He noted that Tinubu is president, not a court of law that directed the ADC to revert to its pre-merger executives, pending the determination of a case at the Federal High Court, instituted by one of its members.

“I will advise the ADC to put its house in order and stop blaming Tinubu for its crisis. The president is a true democrat and does not need to destabilise any party to secure re-election in 2027.

“Tinubu is not a member of the Court of Appeal that delivered the judgment, nor does he have the time to poke his nose into unnecessary political matters. “If the ADC is looking for anyone to blame, targeting Tinubu is a miscalculated move,” he stated.

Oyintiloye further stated that the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise any faction of the ADC until all litigations are resolved was neither its own doing nor Tinubu’s fault, but a result of a court ruling.

“My candid advice to the ADC is to look inward and resolve its internal crisis rather than engaging in a blame game,” he added.

He counseled politicians to play by the rules and ensure that they don’t engage in acts that may later become their albatross, saying improved consciousness among politicians of today will make them challenge every illegality before the court.

According to him, resorting to blackmail will not save ADC, advising the party to return to the drawing board and restrategise if it wants Nigerians to recognise it as a force within the nation’s political space.

Addressing allegations that Nigeria is drifting toward a one-party system, Oyintiloye maintained that there are 21 recognised political parties registered by the INEC.

“We have 21 registered political parties in the country, and the majority, if not all, will participate in the 2027 elections.

“With these 21 political parties, including the ADC, how can the country be described as a one-party state?

“Opposition leaders should stop spreading false and unsubstantiated information about the 2027 general election and focus on resolving their internal crises,” he said.

The party chieftain added that no amount of campaign of calumny would prevent the president from securing a landslide victory in the 2027 elections.