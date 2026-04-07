Highland for Kumuyi in Thailand

Banji Ojewale





Among Thailand’s over 71 million citizens are some one million+ Christians boxed into Catholics, Baptists, Methodists, Presbyterians, Anglicans, along with other independent groups, like the Church of Christ in Thailand (CCT), which is considered the oldest and largest Protestant umbrella organisation in this southeast Asian kingdom.

Muslims post a figure of 7.5 million. But there’s an overwhelming majority of tens of millions of followers of Buddhism, one of the globe’s largest faiths, which teaches an oriental version of Stoicism. Founded about 3,000 years ago by Gautama Buddha, it is the national non-theistic religion and philosophy of Thailand.

Now, when foremost evangelist of our age, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi of Africa, arrived in Thailand for a three-day Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), from March 13, and met a religious potpourri on the ground, he discovered what many have called a strange harmlessness of sharp differences. Theirs aren’t contumacious contentions capsizing the Thai order, as disparities of this nature do elsewhere; the system is a benign arrangement made possible by a consistent government tradition that not only protects marginal sectarian groups, but also budgets princely sums to aid them to quietly practise their faiths.

The founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM) saw them all as one single mass of humanity needing less of denominational and doctrinal disharmony, whether benevolent or bestial. Human beings weren’t created by God for destructive discriminations. Preacher Kumuyi also recognised the Thais as those Jesus Christ came to die for under God’s Salvation plan for man to make Heaven, regardless of colour, class, culture or caste. But accessing this afterlife programme designed for all men and women must be at God’s own terms. Generational man-made contraptions have failed, leading to Divine intervention.

Therefore, each day of the Crusade at the National Sports University, Mahasarakham Campus (Physical Education) Stadium venue of the Thailand GCK, Kumuyi mounted a higher plane away from the jaded religious teachings that didn’t help man in pre-Christ era. He delivered his trademark messages: salvation, holiness, thirst for Heaven, and hope for a beleaguered world.

The Nigerian preacher warned that man is wont to assume that he needs to go first for his needs of physical security, health, food, shelter, clothing etc., before being given homilies on spiritual imperatives.

Kumuyi said he had been sent by God to present the Thais and the entire world a better deal. He spoke of Jesus Christ as the Solution to those challenges that had repeatedly defeated them and denied them the joy their Creator has for them. All this benevolent God desires to measurelessly satisfy those material expectations is for man to uproot his sinful nature. That sinful state cannot attract His blessings. It will birth the reverse: poverty, deprivation, destitution, acrimonious divisions, wars, sorrow, violence, famine, plagues, failure of policy at all levels of governance, supranational, national and subnational.

Why? Because every product of crooked and transgressing man is destined to be correspondingly wayward, flawed and froward and, therefore, incapable of processing an agreeable end. His conduct has alienated him and his society from a Holy God and His Heaven. The best of our strides in civilisation and science and technology won’t help. The more of these without the God factor would only give us the anguished experience of the mariner in Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s 1798 poem, The Rime of the Ancient Mariner.

The sailor and his crew were dying of thirst in the midst of a vast expanse of undrinkable sea water. He cried, “Water, water, every where, And all the boards did shrink; Water, water, every where, Nor any drop to drink.”

Our world with all its totems of prosperity and advancement, the greatest man has witnessed, isn’t living in the peace and joy promised by those conditions and their modern inventions and discoveries. Their sophistication is glossy tinsel. They can’t transition from potentiality to reality, from promise to performance. Deep in the midst of latent plenty, there’s lingering poverty.

Pastor Kumuyi told the teeming Thai attendees of his outreach that the way out of this suicidal snowballing snare is to accept the Salvation programme of God through Christ. The convener of GCK said, ‘’We have come together to learn more about Jesus Christ, the Saviour of the world…He brings light to those who sit in darkness…He will touch and transform every life. He will heal the sick, and whatever the problem is, Christ is the Solution. He is saying to all, Come unto Me, all that labour, and I will give you rest…This is the Saviour calling all sinners to repentance. He is the Healer and the Conqueror Who can deliver the world from its sicknesses and plagues brought by Satan through man’s rejection of God’s commandment in the Garden of Eden.”

This is the message that must issue from true messengers of God prior to any pronouncement of prayer of healing, prosperity, healing or deliverance. The Power of the Gospel of Christ is what Kumuyi feeds on to reach Heaven for miracles, signs and wonders in his Ministry. Remarkably, faith in Jesus as the Precursor to all blessings was also the theme of Kumuyi’s Daily Manna devotional on Friday, March 13, the first day of the Thai crusade.

The Lord was there again for the revered cleric as he preached and asked the Thais to give their lives to Christ and then expect Him to heal the sick, to make the lame to walk, the deaf-mute to be delivered, the blind to see, the demon-possessed to be liberated, the weak to receive strength, the hopeless to savour hope, the dead to live again.

Reports have trickled in of ‘’an unforgettable, heaven-on-earth experience’’ as Kumuyi pleaded for the Thais to have an encounter with the supernatural. ‘’Lives were transformed and faith was ignited’’ as crutches were lifted to announce the healing of the lame.

From among the massive crowds were verified claims of blind persons seeing after the prayer of the man of God. It was an electrifying atmosphere rarely seen in Thailand.

If, as all the world reasonably expects, the Thais won’t easily let go of such a gripping evidence of the supernatural visitation through Kumuyi’s GCK, there’s a grave summons from God for more follow-up to the work of Kumuyi in the land of the Buddhists. They aren’t going to be satisfied with the one-touch trip of GCK. They would want more on a regular basis, until the Gospel is firmly rooted in this land with more than 90 per cent of its citizens Buddhists.

Pastor Kumuyi has cleared the way for more missionary expeditions in Thailand. His success there has proved that the Lord has scant consideration for cultural or religious resistance to the Word. He is also not moved by our timidity or weakness. What He wants is to get willing vessels of honour to deliver His Gospel, resistance or not, fear or not. His Word will fill the missing link, as it did when Kumuyi took it to Thailand.

•Ojewale is a writer in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria.