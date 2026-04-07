Gov Aliyu Condoles with Jega over Demise of Wife

Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto State has condoled with the former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman and Special Presidential Adviser on Livestock Development, Attahiru Jega, over the demise of his wife, Hajiya Hadiza Jega.

Governor Aliyu described the death of Hajiya Hadiza as a great loss not only to the family but also to the nation at large.

He appealed to Prof. Jega and other members of the family to take heart and accept the loss as the will of Almighty Allah, noting that death is inevitable.

The governor prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased her shortcomings, grant her Jannatul Firdaus, and comfort the bereaved family.

Late Hajiya Hadiza Jega died at the age of 40. Her funeral prayer was observed at the Abuja National Mosque, after which she was buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Governor Aliyu was accompanied on the condolence visit to Prof. Jega’s residence in Gwarimpa, Abuja, by the Senior Special Assistant on Administration and Legal Matters, Gandi Umar Muhammad, and Ahmed Gohe Tafida, a political ally of the governor.