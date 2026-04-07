Coalition Urges FG to Decentralise Pipeline Surveillance for Stability, Peace in N’Delta

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A Coalition of Concerned Youth Bodies in Rivers State has urged the federal government to decentralise pipeline security contracts in the Niger Delta rewgion.

In a statement signed by Mr Charles Malford on behalf of the coalition in Port Harcourt, the coalition urged President Bola Tinubu to take further decisive steps towards achieving lasting peace and stability in the region by decentralising the surveillance contracts.

The coalition expressed gratitude to Tinubu for his ongoing developmental efforts in the region, noting the president’s commitment to improving the welfare of the oil-producing communities.

The youth bodies emphasised that decentralising pipeline security contracts is essential for creating job opportunities for youths, who make up the majority of the region’s population.

The group said: “Concentration of contracts in the hands of a single company is neither equitable nor sustainable. Local communities should be involved directly in securing infrastructure to promote ownership and accountability.

“Engaging local youths meaningfully in pipeline security will reduce tendencies toward crime, drug abuse, and other social challenges.

“Decentralisation promotes better grassroots participation and enhances the protection of critical infrastructure by involving community members intimately familiar with their local environments.”

The coalition further urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to clarify and unbundle the existing contracts relating to pipeline and wellhead surveillance to ensure clear roles and responsibilities.

They stressed that “this call for decentralisation is timely, fair, and necessary for fostering inclusiveness, better security, and strengthened regional cooperation.”

Speaking further, the National President, Rivers Youths Federation, Patrick Saviour, said it would be unfair to bring someone from elsewhere to monitor or do a project which people in the locality have the capacity to handle.

“So, I want to plead with the president to please look into it. It should not be a situation where one person will have a contract and make it look like a family business. When such a contract is given to a single person, sabotage can easily come into it. Let us continue to maintain our peace because we know that the president will hear our cry, as we all know that he has a listening ear, and as a father, he knows what is best for us. Also, we want peace in this region,” he stressed.

Adding his voice to the matter, a Rivers Youth Leader, Benson Ati, said it is better to localise the contract for effectiveness and better results.

“For instance, we are Rivers’ people, and we should be able to secure the federal government assets in our communities better. Therefore, looking into decentralising the pipeline surveillance contract, improving employment and security for this same pipeline that serves the entire nation and brings the food that we all eat in this entire nation, is something that should be done now,” he said.

The youth bodies, however, reiterated their commitment to peace, development, and progress in the Niger Delta and across Nigeria, saying: “The coalition stands united in advocating policies that empower youths and safeguard the nation’s critical infrastructure.”