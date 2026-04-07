Celebrating 25 Years of Impact: Ezekiel Ibeh Named Businessman of the Year

A Nigerian entrepreneur, Dr. Ifeyi Ezekiel Ibeh, has been named Anambra Businessman of the Year 2025 by the AMTY Awards, in recognition of his over two decades of building businesses across multiple sectors.

The award highlights Ibeh’s 25-year journey of growing enterprises from modest beginnings into conglomerates with footprints within and outside Nigeria.

Founder and Group chief executive officer of Swiss Metro Group Limited and other firms including E-Z Winners Group Limited , Bestline Bonded Terminal, Swisstech Industries Ltd and Swissmetrotile Roofing Systems Ltd, Ibeh has established a presence in building materials, automobile parts, shipping and agro-allied businesses.

According to the organisers, his emergence as the award recipient is tied to his ability to build and sustain businesses that have become industry players, while expanding into international markets such as the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Turkey and China.

A native of Ihiala in Anambra State, Ibeh started his early education in his community, later moving to Onitsha for his secondary education before proceeding to Lagos State University, where he obtained a degree in Business Administration.

He also holds a master’s degree in International Business Management.

The organisers noted that his academic background and business acumen have combined to drive steady growth and global expansion of his enterprises.

They added that the award reflects not only his success in business but also his consistency, innovation and contribution to economic development.

He is expected to be honoured alongside other recipients recognised for their impact across different sectors.

The award will formally be presented to him in a very elaborate event at the Stanel Dome, Awka, Anambra State.