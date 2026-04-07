Ariko Terror: IGP Orders DIG Nadada to Relocate to Kaduna to Manage Operations

• State forces uncover bandits’ planned reprisal in Zamfara after killing of notorious bandit, Aliero’s son, 65 others

• Obi hits Tinubu over Easter killings, says another failed promise

•Troops apprehend five suspects over Ille-gal firearms use

• APC condemns Benue Easter Day killings

•Three killed, one injured as terrorists attack Heipang community in Plateau

• Group dismisses army’s claim on rescue of abducted Kaduna church worshippers

Chuks Okocha, Linus Aleke in Abuja, John Shiklam in Kaduna, George Okoh in Makurdi and Yemi Kosoko in Jos





The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has ordered Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of operations, Shehu Nadada, to relocate to Kaduna State to coordinate security operations following the recent terror attack in Ariko Village near Gurara Dam.

According to a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, the attack occurred on April 5 when armed terrorists stormed ECWA and Catholic churches in the community and opened fire indiscriminately.

“The assault left five people dead, while about 14 others were abducted,” Placid said.

In response, the IGP directed an immediate operational intervention, deploying the DIG Operations to assess the situation on the ground and lead coordinated efforts aimed at restoring order and ensuring the safe return of the abducted victims.

During the ongoing operation, a joint team led by Nadada, working in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and Department of State Services (DSS), successfully rescued seven of the kidnapped victims.

The victims were subsequently taken to Katari Hospital for medical attention and were reported to be in stable condition, pending reunion with their families.

The IGP said operations were continuing to secure the release of the remaining victims and track down those responsible for the attack.

He also called on members of the public to remain vigilant, cooperate with security agencies, and provide credible information to support the ongoing efforts.

Forces Uncover Reprisal Plot in Zamfara After Ado Aliero’s Son, 65 Others Killed

State security forces uncovered plans by armed bandits to launch a coordinated reprisal attack in communities in Zamfara State following recent operations that led to the killing of notorious bandit leader, Ado Aliero’s son, and about 65 other fighters.

The planned retaliation was believed to be in response to sustained offensives by Nigerian military personnel, working alongside hybrid security units under Operation Fansan Yamma.

The operations targeted bandit hideouts in Tsafe Local Government Area and adjoining forest corridors, dealing a significant blow to the criminal network.

Security sources said the offensive resulted in the neutralisation of several high-profile commanders linked to Ado Aliero, a notorious figure associated with years of violent attacks, kidnappings, and cattle rustling across Zamfara and neighbouring states.

Among those killed was Kachalla Iliya Sarki, identified as Aliero’s son, alongside other key field commanders who played critical roles in coordinating attacks in the region.

Equally reportedly eliminated were Dogo Sule, Iliya Mai Rasha, and other senior operatives who had led attacks across Tsafe, Maru, and nearby communities.

The losses were said to have disrupted the operational structure of the group, weakening its command and control capacity.

Despite thE setback, intelligence reports indicated that surviving members were attempting to regroup, with plans to carry out retaliatory attacks targeting security formations and vulnerable communities.

The mobilisation was said to involve large-scale movement of fighters along forest routes, with motorcycles deployed for rapid coordination across multiple locations.

According to sources, more than 200 motorcycles were sighted conveying suspected bandits assembling around the Unguwar Tsamiya forest axis.

The movement had also been linked to another notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, raising concerns over a broader coordinated response.

Further details revealed that the operations also led to the dismantling of several bandit enclaves in Munhaye and nearby forest belts, disrupting supply lines and facilitating the rescue of abducted victims.

Among those neutralised was Kachalla Biyabiki, who was reportedly holding captives at the time, as well as Kachalla Dogon Bete.

Intelligence officials said while the recent offensive significantly weakened Ado Aliero’s network, it might also provoke retaliatory violence from remaining fighters seeking revenge.

Obi Hits Tinubu over Easter Killings, Says Another Failed Promise

Presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, criticised President Bola Tinubu over the continued wave of killings across the country, declaring that recent assurances by the president have not translated into improved security.

In a statement posted on X, Obi referenced the president’s visit to Jos on April 2, where he had assured grieving residents, “I promise you that this experience will not repeat itself.”

However, Obi lamented that less than 24 hours after the pledge, another deadly attack occurred in Nyamgo Gyel, Jos South Local Government Area, resulting in the loss of innocent lives.

He described the development as troubling, stating that the country has since witnessed a series of violent incidents across multiple states.

The former Anambra State governor cited fresh attacks in Nasarawa State, where gunmen reportedly killed at least 11 persons in Akyawa and Udege Kasa communities, forcing residents to flee while homes were destroyed.

In Zamfara State, Obi pointed to the abduction of about 150 persons in Kurfa Danya and Kurfan Magaji communities, describing it as one of the most significant mass kidnappings in recent times.

He highlighted incidents in Borno State, where attackers stormed Chibok, killing security personnel and razing houses, as well as renewed violence in Benue State on Easter Sunday, which left several people dead and communities devastated.

Obi pointed to recent killings and abductions in parts of Kaduna State, including attacks on worshippers and residents in Kachia Local Government Area.

Reacting to the developments, Obi stressed that the continued loss of lives across the country contradicted Tinubu’s assurance that, “This experience will not repeat itself.”

He described the situation as a failure of leadership and responsibility, adding that Nigerians are paying the price with their lives.

Obi stated that the persistence of such attacks sug-gested that perpetrators were emboldened by inaction. He questioned how such a strong presidential promise could be followed almost immediately by renewed violence across different parts of the country.

According to him, the primary duty of any government is the protection of life and property, a responsibility he said was currently not being effectively discharged.

He warned that citizens were increasingly unsafe in their homes, communities, and even in places of worship.

Describing the situation as a national emergency, Obi said, “Nigeria is bleeding, and the situation is worsening and increasingly helpless.

He urged authorities to take urgent and decisive steps to address the security crisis.

Troops Arrest 5 over Illegal Use of Firearms

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai apprehended five suspects over the illegal use of firearms in Borno State, following an incident that resulted in the death of a young girl during a social event.

The arrests were made in the Ngomari general area, where troops, in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), tracked down individuals linked to the unauthorised discharge of weapons at a wedding celebration.

According to a statement by Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant-Colonel Sani Uba, the incident occurred about 2pm on April 4 at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Teachers Staff Quarters.

Vigilantes later identified as members of an escort team attached to a local government chairman, reportedly, engaged in sporadic gunfire during the event.

The reckless discharge of firearms led to the death of a young girl, prompting immediate response from security personnel.

Acting swiftly, troops traced and arrested five suspects identified as Muhammad Husaini, Abba Jiddu, Abba Kolo Mohammed, Ali Adam, and Nura Mohammed.

The suspects, currently in custody, were expected to be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution in accordance with the law.

The theatre command condemned the incident, describing it as unprofessional, unauthorised, and a violation of established regulations governing the use of firearms.

It emphasised that the Civilian Joint Task Force operated strictly in a support capacity and was not permitted to engage in the indiscriminate use of weapons, particularly in civilian areas.

Authorities commenced a comprehensive investigation, in collaboration with relevant state officials, including the Office of the Senior Adviser on Security to the Borno State Government, to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure accountability.

APC Condemns Benue Easter Day Killings

All Progressives Congress (APC), Benue State Chapter, condemned what it termed gruesome and unprovoked killing of innocent citizens by armed Fulani bandits in in Agena, Mbatsada, Mbalom, in Gwer-East Local Government Area of Benue State.

APC said in a statement by its publicity secretary, Mr. Dan Morgan, that the reported killing of over 30 persons, with 17 corpses already recovered and several others still missing, was not only barbaric but also a direct assault on the peace, dignity, and existence of the Benue people.

Morgan said the senseless act of violence was one attack too many and bore all the markings of a calculated and coordinated genocide against a people.

APC said it stood in solidarity with the grieving people of Mbalom and the entire Gwer-East community in this painful period of loss and mourning.

The party stated, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost loved ones and those still searching for missing relatives.

“We call on the Executive Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, to, as a matter of urgency, visit the affected communities to commiserate with the victims and provide immediate relief and support.”

Morgan said, “Leadership demands empathy and presence, especially in times of tragedy, as demonstrated by governors in other parts of the country facing similar crises.

“Furthermore, we urge the Benue State Government to rise to its primary constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property. The continued vulnerability of our rural communities is unacceptable and must be decisively addressed.”

Three Killed, One Injured as Terrorists Attack Heipang Community in Plateau State

Three youths were killed and another critically injured when armed terrorists launched a midnight attack on Pwomol Village in Heipang District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The assault, which occurred around midnight, marked the second attack on Heipang community within one week.

The victims, all members of the community vigilante watch, were reportedly ambushed while on duty. One other youth who sustained severe injuries is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility.

In a major breakthrough, security operatives apprehended one suspected attacker alive about 1am.

The suspect, identified as Suleiman, a Fulani man from Fass community in Riyom Local Government Area, was arrested near the Redemption Camp area between Heipang and Kassa.

According to eyewitness accounts, he was found with bloodstains on his body at the time of arrest and was now being held at Sector 4 headquarters in Barkin Ladi.

Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), through its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the incident and condemned the renewed violence.

National President of the association, Barr. Dalyop Mwantiri, called on the security agencies to conduct a thorough, transparent investigation and ensure that the arrested suspect was swiftly prosecuted.

The group urged security operatives to extract actionable intelligence from the suspect to facilitate the arrest of other perpetrators and collaborators behind the attack.

BYM commended the prompt response of the Special Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace, whose intervention helped prevent further casualties.

The association also appealed to residents of Heipang and surrounding communities to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements to the security agencies.

“The Berom Youth Moulders-Association remains committed to the protection of lives and the pursuit of justice for victims of violent attacks across Berom land and beyond,” the group stated.

Group Dismisses Army’s Claim on Rescue of Abducted Kaduna Church Worshippers

Kuturmi Development Association (KUDA) dismissed claims by the Nigerian Army that it rescued 31 worshippers abducted during an Easter church service in Ariko community, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, describing the assertion as false.

Bandits had invaded the community on Sunday, attacking three churches, killing six persons, and abducting 36 others.

In a statement issued hours after the incident and published on its X handle, the Nigerian Army Headquarters stated that troops had rescued 31 victims abducted during the attack.

According to the army, the troops, on receipt of information about the attack, “promptly mobilised to the scene and with the support and guidance of members of the Ariko community, advanced in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists and engaged the criminals in a fierce firefight, overwhelming them with superior firepower”.

The Nigerian Army said, “The pressure mounted by the advancing troops forced the terrorists to abandon 31 hostages, including one injured victim, who is currently receiving medical attention.”

However, KUDA, in a statement issued on Monday and jointly signed by its President, J.D. Ariko, and Publicity Secretary, Manasseh Samuel, described the army’s claim as “false, misleading, and does not reflect the current situation”.

The group stated that the bandits had contacted representatives of the victims to confirm that those abducted were still in their custody.

KUDA stated, “Our attention has been drawn to reports alleging that the Nigerian Army has successfully rescued 31 persons, who were abducted by bandits during the Easter service in Ariko, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“We wish to categorically state that this claim is entirely false, misleading, and does not reflect the current situation. Contrary to the reports being circulated, all the abducted persons are still in captivity with their abductors.”

It said, “The families and representatives of the victims remain in contact with the bandits, who have confirmed the safe arrival of the victims at their camp. This clearly invalidates any claim of a successful rescue operation.

“While we recognize and appreciate the efforts of security agencies in tackling insecurity across the country, it is deeply troubling that such inaccurate information is being disseminated to the public.”

The statement said, “False reports of this nature create unnecessary confusion, give families false hope, and undermine public trust in official communications.”