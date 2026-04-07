Aba Power Assures Abia Community of Restoration of Electricity After Loss of Six High Tension Poles

Aba Power, Nigeria’s newest electricity company (DisCo), has assured the people of Umuomainta in Mbawsi-Nsulu of Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State that they will celebrate Easter this weekend with light.

The assurance, made before the recently celebrated Easter, was contained in a statement by the Aba Power Senior Brand and Communications Manager, Edise Ekong.

The community has been without power for over two weeks following the loss of six high tension poles in the area.

“The six poles are among the over 70 high tension (HT) and over 10 low tension (LT) poles we have lost in the last three weeks to windstorm as the rainy season has set in and to haulage vehicles”, stated Edise who explained that “our reaction time to such incidents is affected by the unusually high demand for poles in recent months”.

As a result of reliable and quality electricity in the Aba Ring-fenced Area serviced by Aba Power which comprises nine of the 17 local government areas (LGAs) in Abia State, there is now a growing demand for poles.

“Just last week,” noted Ekong, “the Aba Power Managing Director, Barrister Ugo Opiegbe, directed our people, including suppliers, to source electric poles from neighbouring places like Port Harcourt in Rivers State because the demand far outstrips what is available in Aba and the environs”.

Calling the growing economic and social activities in Aba in the last two years unprecedented as a result of constant electricity and the Abia State development programmes, Ekong revealed that a growing number of communities which did not have power in several years like Nvosi in Ngwa South LGA, which is Governor Alex Otti’s hometown, now have quality and constant power.

He disclosed that communities like Ntigha were last December taken away from the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) and handed over to Aba for efficient electricity supply.

“There are some other towns in both Ukwa East and West LGAs which are having power for the first time in years”, he added, remarking that the Abia State government spent a huge amount to revive electricity in these places last December.

“In fact, Aba Power is about to officially commission its own 41-kilometre line dedicated to manufacturers in Ukwa West LGA sharing a border with Rivers State.

“As everyone, Aba power now provides electricity to towns in Etche LGA of Rivers State”.

He said these developments, coupled with the emergence of new industries, hotels, housing estates, and private individual residences, as well as the construction of a new airport in the Aba area “are putting enormous pressure on the demand for poles all over Abia State.

“It takes three weeks for electric poles to cure, that is, to be fit for installation”.

Ekong said that his utility a large number of weak and compromised poles in its network when it took over the Aba Ring-fenced Area some three years ago.

The Aba Power communication official said that “in spite of these challenges, the Umuomainta community in Ngwa North LGA are assured of quality and regular electricity supply from Easter, since we are getting cured poles from both Aba, Port Harcourt, and elsewhere on Friday.

“Good Friday will be a public holiday all over Nigeria, but the Aba Power staff will be on duty 24/7 to provide electricity which is an essential commodity”.