Troops Foil Terror Attack, Rescue 31 Abducted Church Worshippers in Kaduna

.Police nab suspected killers of officers, vigilance leader

John Shiklam in Kaduna and Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The Nigerian Army has thwarted an attack by terrorists on Ariko village in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, securing the release of 31 church worshippers abducted during Easter service.

The assailants, were said to have stormed the community, targeted three churches in a coordinated assault that disrupted religious activities and led to multiple casualties.

Five people were said to have been killed during the incident.

Confirming the development, the Nigerian Army Headquarters disclosed in a statement posted on its verified X handle that troops responded swiftly following a distress call from the area.

“The swift response of the troops followed a distress call reporting the abduction of worshippers during an Easter service at an ECWA Church in Ariko Village,” the statement reads.

“The troops, on receipt of the information, promptly mobilised to the scene. With the support and guidance of members of the Ariko community, they advanced in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists and engaged the criminals in a fierce fight, overwhelming them with superior firepower,” the statement said.

It added that sustained pressure from the troops forced the attackers to abandon their captives while retreating.

“The pressure mounted by the advancing troops forced the terrorists to abandon 31 hostages, including one injured victim who is currently receiving medical attention.”

The statement, however, regretted that despite the successful rescue operation, five people were killed in the attack.

“Regrettably, the remains of five victims already killed by the terrorists were also recovered at the scene.

“The fleeing terrorists are believed to have sustained significant casualties, as evidenced by blood trails along their escape routes,” the statement said.

The Army further stated that “Troops have since intensified pursuit operations to track the fleeing elements to their enclaves, with ongoing efforts aimed at rescuing any remaining captives and ensuring the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“To consolidate the gains recorded, additional troops have been deployed to the area to reinforce ongoing operations, enhance security presence, and prevent further threats to lives and property.”

Reaffirming its commitment to national security, the Army said

“Troops remain resolute in sustaining offensive operations against all threats to national security.”

It also urged members of the public to support security agencies with timely and credible information, stressing that collective vigilance remains critical to achieving lasting peace and stability.

Meanwhile, the Taraba State Police Command has arrested some suspects in connection with the killing of three policemen and the Vigilante leader of Tor Damisa in the Donga Local Government Area of the state.

The arrest of the suspects, who include Suleman Abdullahi, 30, and Idris Kauri, 33, is said to be from Akente village in the same Donga LGA, followed by a series of engagements with relevant stakeholders and intelligence gathering.

Briefing journalists after parading the suspects at the state Police Command, the state Commissioner of Police, Morkwap S. Dongshal, who took over the Command shortly after the unfortunate incident, disclosed that the three service rifles of the slain policemen were also recovered.

The CP further revealed that the Command is on the trail of other suspects who are currently at large, vowing to ensure that they are apprehended wherever they are hiding across Nigeria.

The suspects, according to the police, are said to have made useful disclosures that would assist the Command to track down other suspects.

Similarly, the Command has also nabbed two suspects in possession of 304 rounds of live cartridges during a stop-and-search operation.

The suspects, Torme Terzugwe, 39, of Kwande LGA of Benue State, and Job Davi,d who hails from Toungo LGA of Adamawa State, te were apprehended in Yonko village in Zing LGA of the state.

They were intercepted while riding an unregistered motorcycle en route to Ganye LGA in Adamawa State. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.Since

Sinhe assumed duty barely a week ago, the CP has taken a lot of proactive steps to stem the renewed violent attacks in some parts of the state, particularly in the southern zone of the state.

Specifically, he visited Kofai Ahmadu and Chanchanji in Takum LG, A, which witnessed a series of violent attacks in recent times, where he had a series of engagements with key security stakeholders, including traditional rulers, community leaders, and youth leaders.

The CP moved from Takum, Dongshal, and proceeded to Tor Damisa in Donga LGA, where the policemen and the Vigilante leader in the area were ambushed and killed a few days earlier.

At Tor Damisa, the Cheld ada met with Tse Kwe Tor Damisa, the traditional ruler of the area, and the outcome of the engagement was the arrest of some of the suspects of the heinous act.