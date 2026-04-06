Three Killed, One Injured as Armed Men Attack Heipang Community in Plateau

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Three youths were killed and another critically injured when armed terrorists launched a midnight attack on Pwomol Village in Heipang District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State. The assault, which occurred around midnight, marks the second attack on the Heipang community within one week.

The victims, all members of the community vigilante watch, were reportedly ambushed while on duty. One other youth who sustained severe injuries is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility.

In a significant breakthrough, security operatives apprehended one suspected attacker alive at about 1:00 a.m. The suspect, identified as Suleiman, a Fulani man from the Fass community in Riyom Local Government Area, was arrested near the Redemption Camp area between Heipang and Kassa. According to eyewitness accounts, he was found with bloodstains on his body at the time of arrest and is now being held at Sector 4 headquarters in Barkin Ladi.

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), through its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the incident and condemned the renewed violence. The association, led by its National President, Barr. Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, called on security agencies to conduct a thorough, transparent investigation and ensure the arrested suspect is swiftly prosecuted.

The group further urged security operatives to extract actionable intelligence from the suspect to facilitate the arrest of other perpetrators and collaborators behind the attack.

BYM commended the prompt response of the Special Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace, whose intervention helped prevent further casualties. The association also appealed to residents of Heipang and surrounding communities to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements to security agencies.

“The Berom Youth Moulders-Association remains committed to the protection of lives and the pursuit of justice for victims of violent attacks across Berom land and beyond,” the group stated.

The latest attack adds to growing concerns over recurring violence in Plateau communities, despite ongoing security operations aimed at restoring peace in the region.