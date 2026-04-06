Oye Leads NTBC, Turkish Ambassador on Investment Drive to Expand Nigeria–Türkiye Trade to $5bn

The Chairman of the Nigeria–Türkiye Business Council (NTBC), Dele Oye, has led efforts to deepen economic cooperation between Nigeria and Türkiye, partnering H.E. Amb. Mehmet Poroy, Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria and his delegation on a series of strategic business engagements aimed at expanding bilateral trade between both nations to $5 billion.

The strategic engagements which held across northern Nigeria, included a visit to the Kano Chamber of Commerce where discussions focused on strengthening trade ties, boosting investment flows, and unlocking new business opportunities across various sectors.

In a statement, Oye, who is also Chairman of the Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics (AERE), emphasized NTBC’s commitment to facilitating business linkages, organizing trade delegations, and positioning Kano and the wider northern region as a major hub for enterprise and investment.

He also revealed plans to formalize collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kano Chamber of Commerce.

According to him, “As Chairman of the Nigeria–Türkiye Business Council (NTBC), I had the honour of accompanying H.E. Amb. Mehmet Poroy, Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, and his delegation on a series of strategic engagements across northern Nigeria.

“One of the highlights was our visit to the Kano Chamber of Commerce, where we reaffirmed our shared vision to scale bilateral trade to $5 billion and expand investment flows between our two nations.

“I emphasized NTBC’s unwavering commitment to facilitating business linkages and trade delegations; positioning northern Nigeria, especially Kano, as a hub for enterprise and investment, and formalizing collaboration through a forthcoming MoU with the Kano Chamber of Commerce.”

Oye added, “This engagement marks a decisive step toward deepening Nigeria–Türkiye economic ties, fostering enduring partnerships, and unlocking new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

“The future of Nigeria–Türkiye trade is bright, and together, we are building bridges of prosperity.”