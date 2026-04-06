In Easter Message, Shettima Declares Better Days Ahead, Insists Difficulties Temporary

* Pope, in first Easter lesson, urges world leaders to end wars

*Mark, Akpabio, Mbah, Zulum, Alia, Radda, senators urge unity, say Nigeria will defeat insecurity soon

*CAN, Catholic, Anglican bishops preach hope

*COAS enjoins troops to uphold honour, discipline, rule of law at Easter

*17 killed in Benue community during festivity

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Emmanuel Addeh, Sunday Aborisade, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Kuni Tyessi in Abuja, Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, Francis Sardauna in Katsina, George Okoh in Makurdi, Okon Bassey in Uyo, Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu, Yemi Kosoko in Jos, Muhammad Sabiru in Maiduguri

Vice- President Kashim Shettima, yesterday, assured Nigerians of better days ahead under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, saying the present difficulties are only temporary.

Shettima reiterated the administration’s commitment to peace, economic recovery, and long-term prosperity, stating that the path to national renewal often demands sacrifice and collective resolve.

In his Easter message to Nigerians, the vice president expressed optimism that the country would overcome its current economic and security challenges.

Reflecting on the significance of Easter, Shettima said the Christian message of sacrifice, hope, and resurrection reminded the country that no period of hardship lasted forever.

According to him, Easter speaks to the triumph of hope over despair and light over darkness.

He said the lessons of the season were especially relevant to Nigeria’s current moment.

“Easter is a reminder that history often bends in favour of those who refuse to surrender to despair. It is the story of light piercing through darkness, of hope rising from the shadows of pain, and of faith prevailing over fear,” he said.

The vice president observed that though Nigeria had passed through difficult times, with the citizens enduring significant challenges, the country had never been defined by adversity.

“I remain confident that by our collective will, shared sacrifice, and abiding faith in the promise of this nation, we shall triumph over whatever challenges beset us momentarily,” he said.

Shettima called on Nigerians to remain united and continue to support the ongoing reforms of the Tinubu administration, stressing that national progress requires patience, endurance and a shared sense of purpose.

He urged citizens to reject division and embrace the values that bond them together as one people, maintaining that Nigeria’s diversity remains one of its greatest strengths.

In First Easter Message, Pope Leo Urges World Leaders to End Wars

Pope Leo, yesterday, in his Easter message, urged global leaders to end the conflicts raging across the world and abandon any schemes for power, conquest, or domination.

The pope, who had emerged ‌as an outspoken critic of the Iran war, lamented in a special but first message to the thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square that people “are growing accustomed to violence, resigning ourselves to it, and becoming indifferent”.

Leo did not mention any specific conflicts in the message, known as the “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) blessing. It was unusually brief and direct.

“Let those who have weapons lay them down!” the first U.S. pope exhorted, adding, “Let those who have the power to unleash wars ⁠choose peace!”

The pope said the story of Easter, when the Bible said Jesus rose from the dead three days after not resisting his execution by crucifixion, showed that Christ was “entirely nonviolent”.

Leo said, “On this day of celebration, let us abandon every desire for conflict, domination, and power, and implore the Lord to grant his peace to a world ravaged ‌by ⁠wars.”

He urged people not to feel numbed ⁠by the scope of the conflicts raging across the world but to work for peace, a Reuters report said.

The pope had made a rare direct appeal to the U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, urging him to find an “off-ramp” to ⁠end the Iran war.

In his address from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to the Square below, decorated with thousands of brightly coloured flowers for ⁠the holiday, Leo offered brief Easter greetings in 10 languages, including Latin, Arabic and Chinese.

His tone echoed his first address in May 2025, in which he set out a vision of a church centred on peace, charity, and closeness to those suffering, calling for a community that “moves forward” while remaining attentive to the most vulnerable.

Following his address, yesterday Leo stood atop the Popemobile waving to crowds and kissing the foreheads of babies and young children as he was carried around Vatican City, with thousands of people cheering and waving flags from all over the world.

Authorities estimated that 50,000 people had attended the celebration in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican, with another 10,000 waiting and watching from outside.

Akpabio Declares Nigeria Will Defeat Insecurity Soon, Urges Unity

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, assured Nigerians that the wave of insecurity across the country would soon be brought to an end, expressing optimism that peace and stability would prevail in the near future.

Akpabio, according to a statement from his media office, gave the assurance in his Easter message delivered at the Ikot Ekpene Field Major Convention of The Apostolic Church, Ikot Obong Edong, in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

According to the statement by his Special Assistant on Media/Communication, Anietie Ekong, Akpabio acknowledged the pains and losses suffered by many Nigerians due to insecurity. He said families across the country were grappling with grief.

“Across our country, many families are passing through moments of grief and loss. Some have lost loved ones in the line of duty—our brave men and women in uniform, who daily put their lives on the line to defend our nation,” he said.

He added that others had lost relatives in homes, places of worship, markets, farms and workplaces, describing the situation as a painful national challenge.

Mbah Urges Peaceful Coexistence, Collective Efforts for Nation Building

Enugu State Governor, Mr. Peter Mbah, called for peaceful coexistence, humility and self-sacrifice for nation-building.

Mbah made the call in his Easter message to Christians in Enugu State and across Nigeria, saying citizens should imbibe the lessons of the Lenten period, which preceded the Easter celebration.

While congratulating Christians on the Easter celebration, Mbah described the season as a profound reminder of the triumph of hope over despair, love over hate, and eternal life over death.

He stated that the resurrection of Christ underscored the enduring values of sacrifice, redemption, and renewal, adding that Nigerians should see the sacred nature of Easter as inspiration to renew their commitment to excellence, integrity, and diligence.

Mbah enjoined Nigerians to foster unity and peaceful coexistence across religious, ethnic, and political divides, stressing that the country’s strength lay in its diversity and shared aspirations.

Don’t Allow Enemies of Peace Derail Our Progress, Zulum Tells Christian

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, urged citizens to shun divisive tendencies and never allow enemies of peace to derail the progress recorded so far across the state.

The governor disclosed this in a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Dauda Iliya, where he felicitated with the Christian community in the state and beyond on the occasion of Easter.

“I want to remind us that Borno belongs to all of us. We must shun divisive tendencies, especially during this political period. We have embarked on a collective journey of recovery, and we must not allow enemies of peace to derail our progress,” he said.

Zulum also reiterated his administration’s resolve to sustain peace, end Boko Haram insurgency, and strengthen the existing harmony amongst the people.

He said, “It is heartening to observe the level of religious harmony between Christians and Muslims in the state. I urge all residents to sustain this spirit as we continue to take deliberate steps towards achieving lasting peace.”

Alia Seeks Prayer to Sustain Peace, Security

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Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, called for sustained prayers for peace and security of life and property in the country.

Alia, in an Easter message, rejoiced with the Christian faithful in Benue, Nigeria, and across the world, describing the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as the triumph of light over darkness.

‎‎He encouraged Christians to emulate the qualities of love, sacrifice, forgiveness, and endurance, which Jesus Christ personified and illustrated remarkably during His earthly ministry.

‎‎he stated, “We must strengthen the bond of brotherhood and good neighbourliness that citizens of a cohesive state and country should share.

‎‎”I urge all Christians in the state to continue to live peacefully with one another, playing their part to make the state and Nigeria a beautiful place to reside.”

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Eno: Our Faith is Renewed, Reawakened

Akwa lbom State Governor, Umo Eno, described the Easter period as a season of selfless love and sacrifice, where hope was renewed, faith strengthened, and eternal life reassured.

“In this season, our faith is renewed and reawakened; salvation and redemption are assured with the eternal truth,” he stated

Eno praised the citizens for their prayers and support, especially for the faith they reposed in the state administration in the drive to move the development of the state further, based on the governance blueprint, Arise Agenda.

He stated, “Let me thank you for believing in our judgment over the decisions we have taken based on the overriding state interest since we last celebrated Easter.

“Together with your overwhelming support, we made a decisive and timely progressive movement to align our state with the centre, and given the unfolding political dynamics today, you will agree with us that we were right in our decision.”

Radda Calls for Religious Harmony, Unity

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, urged Christians to use the Easter season to strengthen faith and promote religious harmony as critical tools for Katsina’s development.

In astatement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed, Radda said, “Easter reminds us that hope transcends all challenges. As a state, we must build on this hope. We must build on the foundation of unity and faith.”

Radda, while emphasising that religious harmony was not a luxury but a necessity for progress, said, “When Christians and Muslims stand together, nothing can stop our development. When we are divided, even small tasks become impossible.”

The governor said Katsina State had made significant progress because people of different faiths had chosen unity over division, adding that schools in Katsina are built by people of all faiths and healthcare centres serve people of all faiths.

He called on religious leaders—both Christian and Muslim—to work together in promoting peace and development across the state.

Mark Urges Unity, Assures Nigerians of ADC’s Strength, Declares Party is Focused

National Chairman of ADC, Senator David Mark, called on Nigerians to embrace religious harmony, peace, and national unity as Christians across the country marked the Easter.

In a goodwill message, Mark described Easter as a season that embodied sacrifice, hope, renewal, and the triumph of light over darkness.

He urged citizens to reflect on the virtues of love, selflessness, and forgiveness as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

The former senate president stressed the need for Nigerians—regardless of religious, ethnic, or political affiliations—to promote peaceful coexistence and mutual respect. He stated that the country’s diversity should serve as a source of strength rather than division.

Mark also appealed to citizens to remain calm and law-abiding, underscoring the importance of sustaining peace and stability nationwide.

Reassuring Nigerians on the state of his party, the ADC chairman said the party remained strong, united, and unshaken, despite recent challenges.

CAN: This Is Nigeria’s Moment to Rise

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) urged Nigerians to embrace hope, unity, and resilience in the face of current challenges, declaring that the country has reached a critical moment for renewal and transformation.

In an Easter message, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said the resurrection of Jesus Christ underscored the possibility of new beginnings, even in the most difficult circumstances.

Okoh acknowledged the hardship faced by many Nigerians, stating that insecurity and economic struggles have left citizens anxious and weary.

He stated, “No matter how hard life has been, rising again is always possible. That is the meaning of Easter hope returning when it seemed lost.

“Across the country, people are weary. Families are anxious. Many do not feel safe; others are struggling just to get by. But this is not the end.”

The CAN president called on leaders to demonstrate empathy and deliver tangible improvements in the lives of citizens.

He said, “People must feel leadership, not just hear it. They are looking for action and visible efforts to improve their lives. The Church must stand with the struggling, offering direction and helping to light the way forward.”

Catholic Bishops: God Won’t Abandon Us

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) enjoined Nigerians not to give up hope for a better tomorrow and God’s readiness to bring enduring succour to the country.

CBCN also admonished Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do all within its constitutional powers to assure Nigerians that their votes will not only count but also be seen to count.

In an Easter message by President of CBCN, Archbishop of Kaduna, the bishops said the people should have faith that just as Jesus Christ was able to surmount all torment and tribulations to resurrection, they shall also overcome present challenges.

CBCN stated, “It is our fervent prayer that just as the stone of darkness and limitation was rolled back on that first Easter Sunday, bringing hope to the hopeless and the forlorn, so too may the heavy stone of anguish and pain caused by the excruciating burden of bad leadership be rolled back from the hearts and lives of Nigerians.

“We are sustained in hope and relentless in prayer that these travails of our dear people and the gloom that currently envelopes the country unite with the passion and agony of Jesus to bring renewal and enduring succour to our nation.”

The bishops said the power of Resurrection assured all that they could overcome hardship and challenges if they trusted in God, adding that God would not abandon His children who truly called upon Him in distress.

Anglican Bishop Links Nigeria’s Challenges to Moral Decline, Urges Unity

Bishop of the Diocese of Kwara State, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Dr. Sunday Adewole, called on Nigerians to return to godly living, love, and unity as Christians celebrated Easter.

Delivering his Easter message at the Cathedral of Saint Barnabas, Sabo-Oke, Ilorin, Adewole said the resurrection of Jesus Christ was a strong reminder of victory over sin and death, urging citizens to reflect its lessons in their daily lives and in efforts to rebuild the country.

Speaking on the theme, “The Empty Tomb and Its Implications,” Adewole stated that Easter should not be seen as a mere annual celebration but a time for sober reflection and renewed commitment to God.

“Today, as we commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, we appeal to everyone, in the name of God, to live a holy life. Living a holy life is a precursor to God’s abundant blessings,” he said.

The bishop stressed that righteous living must be complemented by love for one another and a sense of responsibility towards national development, urging Nigerians to intensify prayers for the country and promote peaceful coexistence.

Senators Rally Nigerians Behind Tinubu

Federal lawmakers, yesterday, used the Easter celebration to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration, while urging Nigerians to embrace unity, peaceful coexistence and active civic participation.

Chairman of Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions and Chairman of Southern Senators’ Forum, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, extended Easter greetings to Christians in Lagos East Senatorial District and across the country, calling for renewed commitment to nation-building.

Abiru urged Nigerians to reflect on the significance of Easter, which marked the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and embrace the enduring values of love, sacrifice, and hope.

Similarly, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Adeola, called on Nigerians to pray for the president and support the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Adeola said the administration’s policies were already positioning Nigeria on the path of economic growth and development, stating that global institutions have acknowledged ongoing reforms.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, called for peace, unity, and mass participation in the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) revalidation exercise.

Akpoti-Uduaghan urged residents of Kogi State to live in harmony irrespective of ethnic, religious or political differences, saying sustainable development can only thrive in a peaceful environment.

Egbedun Urges Unity, Collective Support

Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Adewale Egbedun, called on residents of the state to embrace unity and work collectively towards sustainable development, as Christians across the world marked Easter.

In a statement, Egbedun emphasised the significance of Easter as a period of reflection, sacrifice and renewed hope, urging citizens to draw lessons from the season by fostering peace and cooperation in their communities.

He said, “Easter reminds us of the triumph of hope over despair and the power of sacrifice for the greater good. It is a time for all of us, irrespective of religious or political differences, to come together in unity for the progress of Osun State.”

The speaker stressed that meaningful development could only be achieved when citizens supported government initiatives and actively participated in building a more inclusive and prosperous society.

Egbewole Greets Christians at Easter

Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Egbewole, SAN, rejoiced with members of the university’s Christian community and the entire Christendom on the occasion of Easter.

In a statement by the university’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, the vice chancellor described Easter as an important period in Christendom during which the global Christian community marked the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day of his crucifixion.

Egbewole, who is also Secretary-General of the Association of West African Universities (AWAU), said the commemoration of Easter was to appreciate the greatness of Jesus Christ, the exemplariness of his sacrifice, and the timelessness he symbolises.

The vice chancellor enjoined Christians and adherents of other faiths to emulate the selflessness, civility and faith, which the event represented.

COAS Urges Troops to Uphold Honour, Discipline, Rule of Law at Easter Luncheon

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Waidi Shaibu, charged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to remain steadfast in upholding the institution’s core values of honour, responsibility and respect for the rule of law as they carried out their constitutional duties across the country.

Shaibu delivered the message during a special Easter luncheon organised for troops of Operation Safe Haven and the 3 Division Nigerian Army in Jos.

He was represented at the event by Commander, Infantry Corps, Major-General Godwin Mutkut.

Shaibu extended warm Easter greetings to Christian personnel and their families, describing the season as one of sacrifice, hope, reflection and spiritual renewal.

He stated that the 2026 Easter celebration was particularly symbolic as it coincided with the Ramadan fasting period, a development he said underscored unity among personnel of different faiths.

“This uncommon convergence underscores the unity that binds us as an army driven by a shared purpose,” he said.

17 Killed in Benue During Easter Festivity

Seventeen people were reportedly killed, yesterday, in Mbalom, Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, following attack by bandits on the community.

Several homes were also destroyed in the brutal attack.

Among the 17 bodies recovered were men, women, while more people were still reported missing.

According to local sources, the attacker came in the day time and shot at anybody in sight.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, condemned the attack.

He described the act as unacceptable, and a direct affront to the collective peace and security of the state.

He expressed sympathy to families affected by the attack and assured them that the government stood firmly with them in the difficult time.