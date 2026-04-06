Gov Diri Mobilises Bayelsans for President’s Visit

– Says projects for inauguration key to state’s transformation

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has urged people of the state to turn out en masse for the April 10, 2026 visit of President Bola Tinubu.

Governor Diri who spoke during an Easter Sunday service at the St. Peter’s Anglican Church in his hometown, Sampou, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, said the presidential visit was significant and offered an opportunity for Bayelsans to showcase their famed hospitality and warmth to guests.

He stated the projects to be inaugurated during the one-day visit were central to the state’s economic development and transformation.

The governor prayed for sustained unity across the state, noting that peaceful coexistence remains a defining trait of the Ijaw people.

He said: “I call on all Bayelsans to come out en masse to welcome Mr. President and accord him the hospitality that we are known for. It is part of our culture as Ijaw people to warmly receive our guests.

“We are known for peace and unity. Let us continue to uphold these values as we move forward as one people.”

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to the state’s development, Diri said it will continue its infrastructural drive to place Bayelsa on the map of investment, tourism, and economic development.

He described the 60-megawatt gas turbine project to be inaugurated as critical to improving electricity supply in the state.

“Power is a major driver of economic growth, and this project is key to our development agenda.”

He also underscored the significance of the 630-metre Angiama-Oporoma bridge, saying it was a historic milestone for the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

“For over 60 years, our people in Southern Ijaw have had no road access to Yenagoa. This bridge changes that reality.

“These are legacy projects that will positively impact our people and open up Bayelsa for greater opportunities.”

Speaking on the significance of the Easter celebration, he stressed the importance of reflecting on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

“The lesson of the death and resurrection of Christ is that of love. God loves us so much that He laid down His life for us. We must therefore love one another, stay united, and avoid actions that contradict what we celebrate today.”

Present at the service were the wife of the governor, Dr. Gloria Diri, Deputy Governor Peter Akpe, the Head of Service, Dr. Wisdom Sawyer, and the Acting Chief of Staff, Government house, Mr. Irorodamie Komonibo.

Also in attendance were the member representing Yenagoa Constituency 1, Chief Ayibanegiyefa Egba, her Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency 1 colleague, Werinipre Pamoh, as well as former Speaker of the State Assembly and General Manager, Bayelsa Housing and Property Development Authority, Dr. Tonye Isenah former Secretary to State Government, Alabo Gideon Ekeuwei, former state chairman, All Progressives Congress, Dennis Otiotio, Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, other appointees and government officials.