BON to Honour  ex-NTA DG Wigwe, Others at Broadcasting Awards

The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) has announced plans to hold the second edition of its Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

BON, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the decision to organise the long-awaited second edition of the awards, aimed at honouring notable individuals and organisations in the industry, followed “several months of painstaking process and preparations.”

The organisation said the event would be held at the NAF Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja, between 6.00 p.m. and 9.00 p.m.

According to the statement entitled “BON set to celebrate excellence in broadcast media,” the TNBA was endorsed by the 74th General Assembly of BON held in Kano in 2021.

The statement partly read: “The primary objective of the awards is to celebrate excellence and promote quality media practice in the broadcast industry.

“This year’s edition, which is the second in the series, began with a call for the submission of entries, which generated a total of 204 entries covering broadcast performance in 2024.

“The Awards Selection Committee was led by a former Director-General(DG) of the National Broadcasting Commission, Dr Danladi Bako, with other members drawn from key industry players such as the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), the National Broadcasting Commission and selected veteran broadcasters, among others.

“This year’s event will unveil winners in 24 categories of radio and television works submitted by both private and public broadcast media houses. These categories include Radio and Television Station of the Year, Best Reporter of the Year, Best Newscaster and Best Producer of the Year, among others.”

BON further stated: “Apart from celebrating excellence among active broadcast media practitioners across the country, BON will use the event to honour individuals who have made meaningful impact in the broadcast industry.

“These include: Shyngle Wigwe, a former DG of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA); His Excellency, Ambassador Yemi Farounbi, a former Managing Director(MD) of NTA and former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines; and Dr John Momoh, a celebrated newscaster and Chairman of Channels Television, for their lifetime achievements and contributions to the broadcast industry.

“Others include: Malam Abubakar Jijiwa, former DG of the Voice of Nigeria (VON); Hajiya Sa’a Ibrahim, former DG of Abubakar Rimi Television and the first female Chairman of BON; and Mrs Bimbo Oloyede, an astute broadcaster.

“The event will also appreciate the contributions of some industry icons who are no longer alive. Those slated for posthumous awards include the founder of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi; Mr Timawus Mathias; Mr Okokon Ndem; Chief Mrs Anike Agbaje-Williams; and Mr Patrick Ityohegh.

“The second edition will equally recognise the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; the Governor of Cross River State, Senator (Prince) Bassey Edet Otu; the Governor of Zamfara State, Dr Dauda Lawal; the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani; and Mr Obadiah Tohomdet, a former Executive Secretary of BON, for their support for the media industry.

The statement added: “There will also be corporate recognition of DAAR Communications Plc, MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, Desmins Broadcasting (DITV) and the Voice of Nigeria for advancing the course of broadcasting in the country.”