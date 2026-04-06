Amaka Onwughalu: Meet First Female Bank MD From Anambra

Mrs Amaka Onwughalu is a respected banker with over three decades of professional experience in treasury management, corporate strategy, and executive leadership.

Industry observers note that her career has been defined not by loud visibility, but by consistency, strategic depth and measurable results across multiple institutions.

Currently serving as Chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc where she made history as the first female Chairman of the Bank and the second Anambra woman to become Chairman of a commercial bank in Nigeria. Onwughalu plays a pivotal role in shaping the bank’s corporate governance structure and strategic direction, having previously served as a Non-Executive Director. Her influence extends across critical board committees overseeing finance, credit policy, and governance, where her expertise continues to guide high-level decision-making in one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions.

Beyond the bank, she serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Blueshield Financial Services Limited, where she drives business growth and strategic expansion. Her leadership style, often described as firm yet inclusive, has enabled her to build resilient teams and deliver sustainable outcomes in a competitive financial environment.

Her extensive career profile includes top executive roles at legacy institutions such as Skye Bank Plc, where she served as Deputy Managing Director, overseeing corporate banking, structured finance, treasury operations and international funding. In that capacity, she was instrumental in managing complex financial portfolios and strengthening relationships with both local and international stakeholders.

Onwughalu also served as Group Managing Director of Mainstreet Bank Limited between 2014 and 2015, where she successfully led the bank’s integration into Skye Bank, a transition generally acknowledged by many as one of the most complex in Nigeria’s banking sector. The position also stands her out historically, as the first Anambra woman to become a substantive Bank Managing Director in Nigeria.

This came after she made another history earlier in her career at Reliance Bank Limited, where she served as first female Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in acting capacity in 2005, becoming one of the earliest female chief executives in Nigeria’s banking industry and notably the first Anambra woman to rise to such position in the country.

Her professional journey also dates back to African Express Bank, where she developed her foundational expertise in treasury and operations, later gaining international exposure at D & C International Limited in London. Over the years, she has consistently demonstrated a strong grasp of both local and global financial systems, positioning her as a respected figure in cross-border financial strategy and institutional development.

Academically, Onwughalu holds a degree in Economics from the University of Buckingham, an MBA from the University of Port Harcourt, and a Master’s degree in Corporate Governance from Leeds Metropolitan University. She has also attended executive programmes at globally renowned institutions including Harvard, Stanford, Cambridge, INSEAD, and IMD, further strengthening her leadership and governance capabilities.

Professionally, she is a fellow and member of several prestigious bodies, including the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, the Institute of Directors, the Institute of Internal Auditors of Nigeria, and the Institute of Credit Administration. Her contributions to corporate governance, risk management and institutional leadership have earned her multiple awards and recognitions within and beyond the financial sector.

Beyond her corporate achievements, Onwughalu is widely respected for her commitment to mentoring young professionals and promoting ethical leadership. Her approach to institution-building and human capital development has continued to influence a new generation of leaders within Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

Mrs Onwughalu is the daughter of foremost Igbo Industrialist , Late Sir Joe Nwankwu (Onwa Abagana, People’s Club Lord) of Olympic Packers Fame and late Lady Regina Nwankwu. She is happily married with Children.