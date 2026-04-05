Tinubu Condoles With Jega On Wife’s Death

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commiserated with his Adviser on Livestock Development, Prof Attahiru Jega, on the passing of his wife, Hajiya Hadiza Jega.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who attended the Janazah prayer for the late Hadiza Jega at the National Mosque, Abuja, on Sunday, conveyed the President’s condolences to Professor Jega and his family.

Tinubu, in a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Hajiya Hadiza as a woman of uncommon grace, character, and a strong anchor for Professor Jega as he navigated public life, including serving as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The President also extolled her support for education and community development.

“Dear Professor Jega, it is with a heavy heart that I receive the news of the passing of your beloved wife of over 40 years. Hajiya was an exceptional woman. I mourn this painful loss with you and your family and pray that God Almighty grant her Aljannatul Firdaus. I stand with you and your family at this difficult time,” Tinubu said.