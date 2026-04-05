Shettima To Nigerians: Better Days Ahead As Present Difficulties Are Temporary

* Preaches hope, sacrifice

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Sunday assured Nigerians of better days ahead under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, saying the present difficulties are only temporary.

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to peace, economic recovery and long-term prosperity, noting that the path to national renewal often demands sacrifice and collective resolve.

In his Easter message to Nigerians, the vice-president expressed optimism that the country will overcome its current economic and security challenges.

Reflecting on the significance of Easter and what it represents, Shettima said the Christian message of sacrifice, hope and resurrection reminds the nation that no period of hardship lasts forever.

According to him, Easter speaks to the triumph of hope over despair and light over darkness, noting that the lessons of the season are especially relevant to Nigeria’s current moment.

“Easter is a reminder that history often bends in favour of those who refuse to surrender to despair. It is the story of light piercing through darkness, of hope rising from the shadows of pain, and of faith prevailing over fear,” he said.

The vice-president observed that though Nigeria has passed through difficult times, with the citizens enduring significant challenges, the country has never been defined by adversity.

“I remain confident that by our collective will, shared sacrifice, and abiding faith in the promise of this nation, we shall triumph over whatever challenges beset us momentarily,” he said.

Shettima called on Nigerians to remain united and continue to support the ongoing reforms of the Tinubu administration, stressing that national progress requires patience, endurance and a shared sense of purpose.

He further urged citizens to reject division and embrace the values that bind them together as one people, maintaining that Nigeria’s diversity remains one of its greatest strengths.