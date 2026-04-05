Improvement in Kwara Healthcare Delivery Measurable, Better Than Before

(Right of Reply)

By Amina Ahmed El-Imam

The attention of the Kwara State Ministry of Health was drawn to an article published in THISDAY on 1st April, 2026 titled: “In Kwara, It’s One Doctor to 12,000 People.”

The Kwara State Government acknowledges challenges in the health sector but rejects the portrayal of systemic collapse. Since 2019, the administration has implemented measurable and wide-ranging reforms aimed at strengthening primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare systems, including infrastructure upgrades, workforce expansion, and health insurance coverage.

Contrary to claims of neglect, the government has undertaken renovation and equipping of 193 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across all 16 LGAs under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), 83 through the Immunisation Plus and Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transformation (IMPACT) programme and multiple others from wholly state-supported initiatives. This is unprecedented. Several others are being renovated as we speak. Similarly, several general hospitals have also undergone phased infrastructural upgrades.

In further demonstration of its commitment to strengthening tertiary healthcare delivery and medical training, the State Government has converted the General Hospital Ilorin to Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (KWASUTH), a hospital which has recently been accredited by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN). Additionally, the state has also entered into partnerships with two private universities (Thomas Adewumi University, Oko and Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin) for the conversion of two state-owned hospitals (General Hospital, Omu-Aran and Sobi Specialist Hospital) to their respective affiliated Teaching Hospitals. This unprecedented initiative is designed to bridge the gap in quality service delivery, expand training capacity for medical students, and improve the availability of skilled healthcare professionals within the state.

Regarding KWASUTH, while occasional operational challenges (such as power or water disruptions) may occur, as is common in all institutions, these are being actively addressed through budgetary provisions and release for utilities, alternative power sources, and facility maintenance. The claim that lifesaving procedures were broadly halted is misleading and not reflective of overall service delivery at the hospital.

There has been no record of a blanket suspension of Caesarean Section services for two weeks at KWASUTH. Any temporary service disruption, if they occurred, would have been due to specific technical or clinical circumstances, with contingency arrangements in place to protect patients. Contrary to claims of halted Caesarean Sections, we have verified data that shows sustained and increasing surgical activity, as expected in a tertiary facility:

January:

• Caesarean Sections: 116

• Total surgeries: 351

February:

• Caesarean Sections: 151

• Total surgeries: 379

These figures clearly refute claims of prolonged service suspension.

Comprehensive Service Delivery Data (January to February)

It is important to note that KWASUTH has a fully functional central generator capable of powering the entire facility during any outage which ensures that critical clinical services continue uninterrupted. The hospital is also equipped with fully functional water facilities and storage tank systems guaranteeing round-the-clock water supply for both clinical and non-clinical operations.

The government also notes with pride the recent accreditation of KWASUTH by the MDCN for the training of medical students. This accreditation, granted after rigorous assessment of infrastructure and requisite personnel, stands as a strong attestation and underscores the government’s commitment to sustained investment in healthcare infrastructure, human resources, and provision of quality healthcare service delivery.

In addition, the State has secured accreditation from the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria to train 30 intern pharmacists, while similar accreditation has recently been received to train nurses. Similarly, efforts are on the way to get the accreditation of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) to train intern laboratory scientists in the state. While the process of the production of human resources for health is a long one, Kwara is steadily making progress in the journey, at a pace unprecedented in its history.

The specific doctor-to-patient ratio cited is a concoction. At any rate, manpower challenges are a national, even international, challenge; not one unique to Kwara State. Nigeria as a whole faces a shortage of healthcare workers due to global migration trends. Nonetheless, under the leadership of His Excellency, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the State has maintained open approval for the recruitment of doctors and other health workers across cadres, including medical officers, specialists, and other allied health professionals.

Across the three central hierarchical tiers of health service delivery, recruitments have been conducted to reduce the effects of attrition and generally improve patients to health worker ratios. Over 1000 health workers across several professions were recruited into the primary health care system in 2025. Also, 150 nurses and midwives were recently recruited by the State will resume in the coming weeks across state secondary hospitals. Lastly, dozens of health and allied staff, including medical doctors, were similarly recruited for KWASUTH in 2025.

The State Government has also consistently maintained an improved salary structure at parity with the Federal Government and ensured prompt salary payments, while also supporting training and capacity development programmes through payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) and accoutrement allowances.

The tools required for doctors and other health workers to perform their duties are also crucial. To this end, the Ministry confirms the purchase and ongoing processes to install advanced diagnostic equipment, including a newly procured 1.5 Tesla MRI machine at KWASUTH. Such equipment requires specialised installation, calibration, and regulatory compliance. Additionally, the 0.3 Tesla MRI at the Harmony Advanced Diagnostic Centre (HADC) has now been repaired and will be available for public use in the coming days.

Also, through the Kwara State Health Insurance Agency (KWHIA), thousands of residents, especially vulnerable populations, now have improved access to affordable healthcare services, reducing out-of-pocket expenditure. The imminent onboarding of civil servants into the KwaraCare scheme will further enhance the attainment of universal health coverage in the state.

It is crucial to note that workforce mobility across states and countries is a broader global issue, not solely attributable to state-level policies. Direct comparisons with other states without full context (including federal institutions, private sector contributions, and historical baselines) can be misleading. It should be noted that Kwara State has made steady and measurable progress from its inherited structures. In fact, several Cottage and General Hospitals should soon receive new deployments of doctors, while many of them now have renewable energy sources for uninterrupted service delivery.

In conclusion, while challenges exist, Kwara State’s healthcare system is not neglected but undergoing considerable and sustained improvement. Several machines not hitherto available in any public hospitals in Kwara State are now in use. The government remains focused on strengthening the workforce, expanding training capacity, and improving service delivery, rather than the pessimistic and jaundiced narrative presented by the writer.

▪︎ Dr. Amina Ahmed El-Imam is the Commissioner for Health, Kwara State.