Edwards, Asenuga, Lawal: Meet the Young Cast of ‘Secrets of the Multiverse’  

Vanessa Obioha talks to the young cast members of the upcoming animated sci-fi series ‘Secrets of the Multiverse’

Hot Ticket Productions recently unveiled the cast of its upcoming animated series, ‘Secrets of the Multiverse,’ a spinoff of the award-winning 2020 animation feature ‘Lady Buckit and the Motley Mopsters.’

First announced in 2025 by executive producer Blessing Amidu, the series follows two children who accidentally stumble into a multiverse and are thrust into a perilous, futuristic realm, where their choices could determine the survival of their world.

The cast features a mix of new and returning voices, including Jessica Edwards, who reprises her role as the protagonist, Bukky (Lady Buckit), with an added twist—she also plays the antagonist.

“When it came to villain Bukky, I had to understand how her environment affected her—at that moment, I was no longer normal Bukky, I became villain Bukky.”

Looking back on her journey with the character, which she first voiced at the age of 11, Edwards, now 16, said she feels fortunate to have grown alongside Bukky.

“So when I grew up, she grew up too.”

With that maturity comes a deeper understanding of her craft. “I can internalise my character more,” she said. “There’s this good pressure on me to deliver more than I did when I was younger.” Korede Lawal, who plays the villain Tam and is experienced in voice acting but new to animation, expressed a desire to see more investment in the genre locally.

“Animation is underexplored in Nigeria, and we have a lot of children here. We are a populous country,” he said.

Twelve-year-old Fiyin Asenuga, who plays the protagonist Tam, said he prepared for the role by studying voice actors at work. “I got used to it and I also consulted with the director before recording.”

For Maryam Yarkasa, playing a princess from Daura underscores the importance of authentic representation.

“Representation goes beyond just being seen,” she said. “It’s about being seen accurately and respectfully. As a Northerner, being part of a project that reflects our voices, culture, and identity in an authentic way means a lot. It creates a sense of pride and belonging, and it also helps break stereotypes by showing the diversity and depth of who we are.” The young Akorede Bobo, who voices Crossed-Eye Tim, described the experience as his first in voice acting but said he adapted quickly.

“It was easy, and I put all my effort into it so it could come out in flying colours.”

The series also features Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington, who voices Iyabo, Bukky’s mother.

Speaking about her character, she said, “Iyabo is a nurturer, and she is the motherly figure in the project. She loves cooking. She has a great relationship with her child, and I just feel like I just need to tap into myself to play her.*

‘Secrets of the Multiverse’ is written by Emmanuella Amidu and directed by Adebisi Adetayo of 3AD Animation.