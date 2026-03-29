Nigeria’s Frightening Ranking on Terrorism

Nigeria’s ranking as the fourth most affected country by terrorism in the recent Global Terrorism Index should serve as a wake-up call for the federal government to urgently intensify efforts to restore peace, Davidson Iriekpen writes

A deafening silence has greeted the report from the Institute for Economics and Peace which ranked Nigeria the fourth most terrorised country in the world on the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2026. The non-profit think tank is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

The federal government which is very quick to counter reports that do not sway to its favour has greeted this disturbing report with slience. Not even the military has uttered a word.

When Nigeria was ranked sixth in the 2024 GTI ranking, the federal government and the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had vehemently dismissed the organization that issued the report as an ‘outsider,’ who did not know what it was saying. The government had insisted that the report cannot be more credible than the first-hand accounts of the armed forces on counter-terrorism efforts.

The new report showed staggering data. About 750 Nigerians have lost their lives to terrorism in 2025, representing a 46 per cent increase compared to the previous year. It also recorded 171 terrorist incidents, up from 120 in 2024.

With this new ranking, Nigeria moved up two places from sixth in 2024 to fourth in 2025. Globally, Pakistan, Burkina Faso, and Niger occupy the top three positions.

The report further showed that civilians were the most targeted group, accounting for 67 per cent of the victims of the attacks, while the military accounted for 19 per cent. This percentage has been steadily increasing over the last five years, highlighting a clear shift in terrorist targeting patterns in the country. The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram, the report said, were responsible for most of the terror attacks in the country in 2025.

The report said, “In 2025, Nigeria rose two places in the index, reflecting the significant increase in terrorist activity in the country. Terror attacks in Nigeria increased by 43 per cent this year, from 120 incidents in 2024 to 171 in 2025.

“Deaths from terrorism have continued to rise, increasing by 46 per cent to 750 in 2025. This marks the highest death toll since 2020, driven by internal instability as well as ongoing conflict between ISWAP and Boko Haram.

“Together, fatalities attributed to these groups accounted for 80 per cent of all terrorism-related deaths in the country in 2025,” the report stated.

“Terrorist activity this year was heavily concentrated in Borno State, which experienced 67 per cent of attacks and 72 per cent of deaths in 2025.

“Civilians continued to be the most targeted group in 2025, accounting for 67 per cent of fatalities, while military forces represented 19 per cent. This percentage has been steadily increasing over the last five years, highlighting a clear shift in terrorist targeting patterns in the country.”

Insecurity has persisted in Nigeria like a bad wound that refuses to heal. The country has consistently featured in the Global Terrorism Index since its inception, specifically highlighted for its struggle with extremist violence over the past decade.

Of all regions of the country, the North has been the most ravaged, with the dire consequences spreading to the South.

Whilst the country has been contending with Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorist groups for over 15 years now in the North-east geopolitical zone, a new group, in the North-west, the Lakurawa and Ansaru groups have gained notoriety in killing people and rustling cattle.

Mahmuda has come up in the North-central states of Kwara and Niger, equally killing and kidnapping people for ransom.

There is also al-Shabaab, whose members invaded Owo town in Ondo State and massacred over 40 worshippers. They are mostly operating in Kogi State.

There are marauding bandits who pose a significant security threat. They are notorious for their brutality, as they attack villages, kidnap residents for ransom, and loot property as they move from one place to another.

This widespread instability has caused mass displacement of residents of many communities, fuelling humanitarian crises, joblessness, and increased poverty.

Hundreds of security operatives have also been killed by these nefarious elements.

For instance, within the last three months, seven commanding officers have been killed following coordinated assaults by Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters at different locations within Yobe and Borno states

During the same period, over 40 soldiers were said to have been killed by the two terrorist groups.

What is really annoying to many Nigerians, while these killings are taking place, members of the political class are busy politicking.

More worrisome is the fact that non-state actors are allowed to become increasingly daring in their operations to the extent of killing a huge number of security officials.

Last Tuesday, 12 soldiers and one policeman, alongside civilians, were killed following a deadly ambush by suspected gunmen in Giro Masa community, Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the attackers had been operating within the community and surrounding areas before intelligence reports traced them to a construction company yard. Acting on information provided by residents, security operatives were deployed to the location but were ambushed before reaching the site.

During the attack, the assailants reportedly set two military gun trucks ablaze, escalating the scale of destruction.

It is time the federal government took decisive action to end the insecurity ravaging the country. Its responsibility is to protect lives.

They can do better as speeches and rhetoric are no substitute for real action. With insecurity, there is no policy that the government, whether federal or state, can drive effectively. Insecurity is also a disincentive to investments.

Each day that another Nigerian life is lost marks a failure of leadership. The government must act boldly, particularly by granting states more control over their security. Nigerians cannot continue to perish in the hands of marauders while the leaders sleep peacefully.

Whatever foreign assistance they can get, they should. Or even make sacrifices for the country. It is not a big ask if these steps will restore peace.

Nigerians are dying daily while those in power continue to feast. They are normalising tragedy while other nations make progress. The country cannot continue down this path.

It is time to move from excuses to action, and from failure to measurable progress. A safe and secure Nigeria is not too much to ask; it is the right of every citizen.