Gov Otu Celebrates Tinubu at 74, Describes Him As Statesman of Courage, Vision

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has paid glowing tribute to President Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of his 74th birthday, celebrating him as a towering statesman whose courageous leadership and transformative reforms are steadily charting a new course for the nation’s economic renewal and democratic consolidation.

In a goodwill message issued by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Linus Obogo, Governor Otu extolled the president’s long and distinguished record of service to Nigeria, describing his political journey as one defined by uncommon foresight, steadfast resolve and an enduring commitment to the ideals of national progress and collective prosperity.

The governor noted that President Tinubu’s life of public service stands as a compelling testament to visionary leadership and an unshakeable belief in the promise and potential of Nigeria.

“Your Excellency’s remarkable journey in public life reflects a rare blend of courage, foresight and unyielding dedication to the Nigerian project,” Otu said. “Across decades of political engagement and national leadership, you have consistently demonstrated an abiding faith in the strength of our institutions and the boundless possibilities of our nation.”

Governor Otu further commended the president’s bold and far-reaching economic reforms, describing them as decisive measures aimed at recalibrating Nigeria’s economic architecture and laying the foundation for sustainable growth and fiscal resilience.

“At a defining moment in our national history, your administration has demonstrated the courage to undertake difficult yet necessary reforms designed to reposition our economy for enduring stability and prosperity,” the governor said. “These initiatives are gradually restoring confidence, stimulating enterprise and strengthening the structural foundations of our economic future.”

The Cross River governor also praised the president’s people-centred approach to governance, noting that his policies reflect a deep sensitivity to the aspirations and welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

“Your leadership continues to rekindle hope across the length and breadth of our federation,” he added. “Through policies anchored on inclusion, opportunity and national renewal, you have reaffirmed the centrality of the Nigerian people in the governance process.”

Describing the president’s 74th birthday as a moment of national reflection, Governor Otu said the milestone offers Nigerians the opportunity to celebrate a leader whose influence has significantly shaped the country’s democratic trajectory.

“This milestone affords the nation a fitting moment to celebrate a statesman whose contributions to the deepening of our democracy and the advancement of economic transformation remain both historic and enduring,” he said.

The governor also prayed for divine guidance, strength and wisdom for the president as he continues to steer the affairs of the country in a period of profound national renewal.

“As you commemorate this distinguished milestone, it is my earnest prayer that the Almighty God will continue to endow you with uncommon wisdom, renewed strength and robust health as you guide our great nation towards greater unity, stability and economic revitalisation,” Otu said.

The governor reaffirmed the solidarity and goodwill of the government and people of Cross River State, expressing confidence that President Tinubu’s leadership would usher Nigeria into an era of enduring prosperity and shared national advancement.