Ododo Appreciates Role of Media in Promoting Good Governance

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has appreciated the critical role of the media in promoting good governance.



Just as he lauded members of Correspondents’ Chapel for their resilience,commitment with which they carried out their duties with remarkable professionalism, patriotism, and a strong sense of responsibility to the great people of Kogi State.



Governor Ododo who was the special guest of at the just concluded press week organised by the Correspondents’Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kogi State Council held at Edge Drive in Lokoja.



The governor who was represented by the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said over the past two years, “I have watched you carry out your duties with remarkable professionalism, patriotism, and a strong sense of responsibility to the great people of Kogi State.



“You have consistently shown the world that Kogi is truly the Confluence of Opportunities. As the conscience of the people, you have served as a credible and indispensable link between the government and the citizens we swore to serve.



“As correspondents representing diverse media organisations across Nigeria, you have helped project Kogi to the national and international stage. You have demonstrated both the power of citizen journalism and the weight of ethical responsibility, keeping us on our toes and constructively pointing out areas where we must improve to better serve our people.



“Our administration deeply appreciates the critical role of the media in promoting good governance. The popular saying that ‘the pen is mightier than the sword’ reminds us that if we must be careful not to misuse the sword, we must be even more careful not to abuse the pen. At all times, we must act with a full sense of responsibility to our nation, our state, and our profession.



“We do not seek a media that withholds the truth. Doing so would be like switching off the light while picking stones from beans. We desire a media that has the courage to point out our shortcomings and the commitment to partner with us in finding solutions. At the same time, we count on you to showcase the vast opportunities that abound in Kogi State, so that together, we can effectively market the Confluence of Opportunities for the benefit of our nation,” the governor noted.