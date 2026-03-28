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MoneyMaster Upgrades Mobile App to Boost Market Reach

Business | 6 seconds ago

 Omolabake Fasogbon 

In a move to enhance customer experience, MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank (MMPSB) has revamped its mobile banking application, making airtime and data purchases faster and simpler for users.

The upgraded app features a modern, streamlined interface for airtime, allowing customers to select accounts and denominations with ease.  For data products, the organisers stated that the app organizes offerings into clear categories, enabling users to purchase lower denominations of airtime, including N200, N500, N1,000, N2,000, and N4,000, while telco product categories have been reordered to simplify selection.

Head of Business at MoneyMaster, Tajudeen Omokhide, said the initiative will attract new customers and reward existing ones.

“Our mission is to transform payments into an agile experience, capable of moving with the speed and transparency our customers expect. These upgrades are a testament to our relentless efforts to ensure that our customers’ experience is top-notch and fully aligned with their needs. To attract new users and reward existing customers on Glo data and airtime purchases via the app.”

He added, “This suite of products marks an important step towards the bank’s vision of offering market-relevant and customer-centric solutions.”

Promoted by Globacom and licenced by the Central Bank of Nigeria, MoneyMaster provides mobile wallets, savings and current accounts, business banking services, airtime and data vending, and bill payments to more than 4,000 billers.

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