Kano: APC on Edge as Kwankwaso, Gawuna Move to Join ADC

*Deputy governor resigns

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Uneasy calm has pervaded Kano’s political scene as the National leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso edges closer to a defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), amid intensifying speculation that Nasiru Gawuna may also abandon the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the rising coalition platform.



This emerged as Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam, yesterday tendered his resignation from office.

Kwankwaso’s decision to join forces with opposition leaders like Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar among others has sent shockwaves to his political adversaries at home, especially Governor Abba Yusuf’s camp and the APC.

Insiders claim Kwankwaso is set to join ADC next week, after holding talks with the former Anambra Governor and other opposition leaders in Kano during Sallah celebrations recently.

As the opposition alliance takes shape, all eyes will be on how effectively they can mobilise support and challenge the ruling party.

If Kwankwaso finally joins the ADC, the stakes would be higher, and would reshape the 2027 presidential race, while gubernatorial race in the state would also be reshaped if Gawuna also joins the ADC.



In a local Radio program, a University Professor, Kamilu Fagge said that the move by the opposition including Kwankwaso was seen as a bid to strengthen their chances of ousting President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

He said by teaming up with other prominent figures in ADC, Kwankwaso was likely seeking to leverage their collective influence and resources to mount a strong challenge against the ruling party.



Speaking on Gawuna’s purported decamping rumours, Fagge explained that in the context of Nigerian politics today, nothing was impossible as politicians align with adversaries to achieve political objectives.

“Politics today is all about interest. Recently, Abba Kabir Yusuf left Kwankwaso and joined Ganduje in APC; equally, if Gawuna decides to pitch tent with Kwankwaso, it wouldn’t be surprising – that’s how our politicians behave.” Fagge stated.

Gawuna was Kwankwaso’s former Commissioner and Ganduje’s Deputy Governor, who contested the governorship election and lost to Governor Abba after garnering over 8,000 votes.



Political commentator, Umar Labaran Danga explained that Gawuna’s move to join Kwankwaso was seen as a major blow to Ganduje’s influence in the state, with Gawuna, a close ally and his Deputy for nearly six years, joining forces with his arch-rival Kwankwaso.

“Gawuna can contest an election under Kwankwaso or secure the future of his followers under Kwankwaso – he has all the opportunities; the sky’s the limit” he said.



Sources in the APC revealed that Ganduje’s attempts to block Gawuna’s exit from the party were unsuccessful, as his supporters finalized a deal with Kwankwaso following secret talks in Kano and Abuja.

The former governor’s camp tried severally to downplay the situation, but insiders described the imminent loss of Gawuna to the opposition as a significant blow, which Ganduje and Governor Yusuf scrambled to contain the fallout.

As Kano politics heats up, Kwankwaso is expected to join ADC along with other big players, including Gawuna and former commissioners in Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration, although no official announcement has been made to that effect.



Meanwhile, the Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam has tendered his resignation from office.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Dr. Habibu Mohammed said yesterday, that the decision, though difficult, was taken in the overall interest of the people and the stability of governance in Kano State.

He said recent circumstances have, to a considerable extent, constrained the full realisation of the benefits and responsibilities attached to the office of the Deputy Governor.

The statement said “In view of this, it has become imperative to allow the office to function optimally in the best interest of the public it is meant to serve”

“For the avoidance of doubt, this resignation does not in any way constitute an admission of the allegations raised against him by the Kano State House of Assembly”

“The Deputy Governor maintains his innocence and firmly believes that his records in office and public service remain a testament to his integrity and commitment to the people.”

“Rather, this step is a demonstration of statesmanship and a commitment to peace, political maturity, and the avoidance of unnecessary tensions that may hinder governance and development in the state.” the statement maintained.



“The Deputy Governor has also resolved to dedicate more time and energy to the Kwankwasiyya Movement, particularly in strengthening its structures, rebuilding strategies, and engaging in critical political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“This effort is aimed at consolidating the movement’s vision of people oriented leadership, social justice, and sustainable development.”

The statement urged all supporters of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and the good people of Kano State to remain calm, law abiding, and steadfast in their support for the ideals of good governance and democracy.