IYC Advises Against Disrupting Tantita’s Pipeline Surveillance Operations

.Urges Tinubu to sustain firm’s oil theft fight

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has warned against attempts to disrupt the pipeline surveillance operations handled by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), urging the federal government to sustain the current security arrangement in the Niger Delta.

IYC spokesman, Amb. Binebai Yerin Princewill, in a statement issued yesterday, said no individual or group should be allowed to undermine what it described as the “measurable achievements” of Tantita in combating oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

The group called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remain steadfast and resist pressures to alter the pipeline surveillance contract, warning against what it termed “orchestrated campaigns” by vested interests.

The IYC said that before the engagement of Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, Nigeria faced severe economic losses due to crude oil theft, illegal refining, and pipeline sabotage.

It added that the situation had since improved, citing increased oil production and reduced theft.

According to IYC, the surveillance contract has also contributed to employment and reduced unrest in the Niger Delta, with thousands of youths reportedly engaged under the initiative.

The group rejected calls for the decentralisation of the contract, describing them as neither genuine nor in the national interest.

It maintained that Tantita’s operations already accommodate stakeholders from various communities across the region.

The IYC further urged the federal government to consider expanding and institutionalising the current arrangement, stating that the company has proved its capacity in safeguarding oil and gas infrastructure.

Reaffirming its position, the IYC passed a vote of confidence in Tantita and its leadership, insisting that criticisms of the company do not reflect the views of the Ijaw people.

It also called on stakeholders in the Niger Delta to promote unity and support ongoing efforts aimed at sustaining peace and economic stability in the region.