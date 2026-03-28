  • Saturday, 28th March, 2026

IYC Advises Against Disrupting Tantita’s Pipeline Surveillance Operations

Nigeria | 7 seconds ago

.Urges Tinubu to sustain firm’s oil theft fight

Sylvester Idowu in Warri 

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has warned against attempts to disrupt the pipeline surveillance operations handled by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), urging the federal government to sustain the current security arrangement in the Niger Delta.

IYC spokesman, Amb. Binebai Yerin Princewill, in a statement issued yesterday, said no individual or group should be allowed to undermine what it described as the “measurable achievements” of Tantita in combating oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

The group called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remain steadfast and resist pressures to alter the pipeline surveillance contract, warning against what it termed “orchestrated campaigns” by vested interests.

The IYC said that before the engagement of Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, Nigeria faced severe economic losses due to crude oil theft, illegal refining, and pipeline sabotage.

It added that the situation had since improved, citing increased oil production and reduced theft.

According to IYC, the surveillance contract has also contributed to employment and reduced unrest in the Niger Delta, with thousands of youths reportedly engaged under the initiative.

The group rejected calls for the decentralisation of the contract, describing them as neither genuine nor in the national interest.

It maintained that Tantita’s operations already accommodate stakeholders from various communities across the region.

The IYC further urged the federal government to consider expanding and institutionalising the current arrangement, stating that the company has proved its capacity in safeguarding oil and gas infrastructure.

Reaffirming its position, the IYC passed a vote of confidence in Tantita and its leadership, insisting that criticisms of the company do not reflect the views of the Ijaw people.

It also called on stakeholders in the Niger Delta to promote unity and support ongoing efforts aimed at sustaining peace and economic stability in the region.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.