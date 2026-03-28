ADC Slams NSA, Army Staff for Allegedly Referring to ‘Terrorists’ as Brothers, Sons

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has slammed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Waidi Shaibu, for allegedly referring to repentant terrorists as “my friend” and “my son,” respectively.

A viral video had captured a moment the COAS made reference to some surrendered terrorists as his sons.

The comment has attracted criticism from Nigerians, who accused authorities of romancing criminal elements.

However, THISDAY gathered that the repentant terrorists are called some decent names to avoid stigmatisation.

Reacting, ADC, in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said that such comments “reflect a dangerous mindset that accommodates and tolerates criminality instead of confronting it.”

The statement reads, “First, the NSA referred to terrorists as his brothers. Now, the Chief of Army Staff is referring to terrorists as sons.

“These rhetorics reflect a dangerous mindset that accommodates and tolerates criminality instead of confronting it.

“When a government begins to frame terrorists in familial terms, it blurs the moral and legal lines that must remain clear in any serious security response.

“With this mindset, it is easy to understand why the current approach has struggled to protect lives and decisively end the killings.

“This must not be allowed to continue. Under an ADC government, there will be no ambiguity. Bandits, kidnappers, and terrorists will be treated the same as all enemies of Nigeria.

“We will establish special terrorism courts to ensure swift prosecution,” the ADC spokesman stated.