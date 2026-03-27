  • Friday, 27th March, 2026

NCAA, Army Collaborate for improved Aviation Security at Abuja Airport

Business | 2 seconds ago

Chinedu Eze

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Army are collaborating towards working out advancing security at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

This was made known during a courtesy visit by the Nigerian Army delegation of officers of the 176 Presidential Guards Battalion, led by Commanding Officer Lt. Colonel Oladimeji Ajongbo, to the NCAA and both institutions reaffirmed their commitment to work together to improve security at the Abuja airport.

Director General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo stated that NCAA’s still maintains its uncompromising commitment to aviation security and welcomed the renewed synergy with the Army.

Najomo, described the visit as timely, noting that aviation security is a shared responsibility requiring strong inter-agency cooperation. He commended the military’s professionalism and commitment to national security, emphasizing NCAA’s central role in coordinating aviation security through the National Civil Aviation Security Committee.

In his remarks, Lt. Colonel Oladimeji Ajongbo, reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to securing Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport through patrols, intelligence gathering and joint operation.

Also speaking, the Director of Aviation Security Regulation (DAVSEC), Dr. Bernard Omogo, reiterated the Authority’s commitment to regulatory support and seamless coordination with the military and other partners.

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