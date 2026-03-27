Lawmaker Donates Vehicles to Bauchi APC for Grassroots Mobilisation

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As political activities continue to gather momentum ahead of the 2027, the Senator representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, Shehu Buba Umar, has donated 25 brand new Volkswagen Sharon buses to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State to support grassroots mobilisation and promote the party’s aims and objectives.

The vehicles were officially handed over to the Bauchi State APC Chairman, Alhaji Muhammad Hassan Tilde for the distribution to 20 local government chairmen to enhance the party’s ideals.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at APC Secretariat in Bauchi, Hon. Aminu Mohammed Danmalaki on behalf of the Senator, said the buses would be distributed across the 20 local government areas of the state to enhance the party’s outreach and strengthen its presence at the grassroots.

He explained that additional two buses would be given to APC state headquarters in Bauchi, while three would be allocated to the party’s zonal offices, bringing the total number of vehicles to 25.

He noted that the gesture reflects Senator Umar’s commitment to democratic development and his continued support for the APC.

Danmalaki also highlighted the senator’s contributions to key sectors, including health, agriculture, education, employment, and security, both within his constituency and across Bauchi State.

He described Umar as a grassroots politician who understands the needs of the people, adding that such leadership qualities make him a strong contender for the governorship of Bauchi State in 2027.

On the issue of internal party disagreements, he said such challenges are common in politics, especially when multiple aspirants contest for positions, but expressed confidence that the party would remain united.

According to him, the donated vehicles would be used by APC structures across the state to reach every community and promote the party’s candidates at all levels, including presidential, governorship, and legislative positions.

Earlier in his remarks, the Bauchi State APC Chairman, Alhaji Muhammad Hassan Tilde, commended Senator Umar for the donation and assured him that the vehicles would be effectively utilised to strengthen the party’s mobilisation efforts.

He also called on party members to remain loyal and united in order to secure victory for the APC in the 2027 general elections.