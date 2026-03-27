HRW: Maiduguri Bombings Highlight Boko Haram Resurgence, Threaten Civilians

.Troops intensify operations against terrorists in North-west

Wale Igbintade and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Deadly bombings in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, have reignited fears of a Boko Haram resurgence and underscored the persistent threat to civilians in northeastern Nigeria, Human Rights Watch (HRW), has said.

The attacks, which targeted crowded public areas, left 23 people dead and injured over 100, highlighting the continued vulnerability of ordinary citizens despite more than a decade of military and government efforts against the insurgency.

The March 16 attacks struck a market, the vicinity of a post office, and the gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

The Nigerian Police confirmed the casualties, while Human Rights Watch warned that the indiscriminate nature of the blasts may constitute a war crime under international law.

“These latest attacks show that civilians in northeastern Nigeria remain dangerously exposed to deadly violence,” said Anietie Ewang, Nigeria researcher at Human Rights Watch.

He added: “The resurgence of such attacks in Maiduguri is deeply alarming and underscores the persistent threat armed groups pose to everyday life.”

Although no group has officially claimed responsibility, the Nigerian military described the bombings as coordinated attempts by suspected Boko Haram fighters to cause mass casualties and spread panic.

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Boko Haram terrorist group, also known as Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS), has a long history of suicide bombings targeting civilians in the region.

Analysts note that the insurgent group appears to be regaining strength despite the death of its long-time leader, Abubakar Shekau, in 2021 during clashes with the rival Islamic State West Africa Province.

Eyewitness accounts paint a harrowing picture of the violence.

Ibrahim Talba, a 35-year-old tailor, told Human Rights Watch that he was injured by shrapnel after a food flask exploded during a scuffle outside the hospital gate.

“As I rushed toward the scene, a second explosion occurred. I have shrapnel wounds on my back, legs, and stomach,” he said.

Fatima Sheriff, a 25-year-old food vendor, narrowly escaped physical injury but witnessed victims being brought to the hospital.

“I lost consciousness for a while and later saw seven people who were unconscious, including a young girl who was later pronounced dead,” she recalled.

Mustafa Muhammed, a 45-year-old cap seller, described seeing a reddish-black cloud of smoke and waking up covered in blood after a blast near the hospital.

Babagana Abubakar, a fruit seller near the post office, said he saw bodies scattered on the ground and has since lost his source of livelihood.

The bombings follow a December 2025 attack on a mosque in Maiduguri, which killed five people, ending a period of relative calm.

While violence linked to Boko Haram has declined from its peak, recent incidents indicate that the insurgency remains a persistent threat.

Borno State, long considered the epicentre of the conflict, hosts Maiduguri as both the operational hub for security forces and a key humanitarian centre for agencies supporting populations affected by the crisis.

In 2020, Fatou Bensouda, then International Criminal Court prosecutor, stated that Boko Haram, its splinter factions, and Nigerian security forces had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity.

While her office did not open a formal investigation at the time due to limited resources, HRW emphasises that accountability remains crucial.

HRW called on Nigerian authorities to strengthen civilian protection, improve early warning and response systems, and support victims who have lost their livelihoods.

Ewang said: “The bombings in Maiduguri lay bare the extreme and ongoing danger civilians face from armed groups.

“Nigerian authorities need to urgently step up efforts to protect civilians, ensure swift and transparent investigations, and hold those responsible to account.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army’s Operation FANSAN YAMMA has launched a series of operations against terrorist enclaves in Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi States.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the acting deputy director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division, Nigerian Army/Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, the terrorists suffered a heavy blow in the last few days.

He stated that in Sokoto State, troops of the COAS Intervention Battalion VII made contact with terrorists at Magonho Forest on March 25, 2026, eliminating three bandits and recovering three AK-47 rifles and motorcycles.

The operation in Sokoto is part of efforts to secure the state’s forests and rural areas from banditry and kidnapping.

In Zamfara State, troops executed a successful ambush on the Gada Maya-Makakari Village road, neutralising two terrorists and forcing others to retreat. They recovered arms and equipment, including an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 55 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, a Baofeng radio, two mobile phones, and a motorcycle, according to Osoba.

Later that day, terrorists attempted to retaliate by attacking Kaida Village, falsely accusing villagers of collaborating with security forces. The troops responded swiftly, neutralising another terrorist and recovering another AK-47 rifle.

In Kebbi State, the troops received information on the Lakurawa Terrorist Group’s presence in the Giron Masa community. While responding, they were ambushed 500 meters before the village. Reinforcements have been deployed, and intelligence-led operations are ongoing to track and neutralise the fleeing terrorists, Osoba stated.

He noted that the Nigerian Army 8 Division/Sector 2 OPFY remains committed to dominating the operational space, degrading terrorist capabilities, and protecting law-abiding citizens.

He maintained that the Division’s efforts align with the Chief of Army Staff’s strategic directives, prioritizing community safety and security in the Northwest region.