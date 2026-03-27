Ethiopian Airlines to Open Four New Domestic Airports

Chinedu Eze

Ethiopian Airlines Group has announced plans to open four new domestic airports within the next two months.

This was made known by the CEO Mesfin Tasew, who said that this initiative aims to streamline domestic flights, enhance accessibility to regional cities, and boost Ethiopia’s socio-economic growth.

The airports under construction in Negele Borena, Gore Mettu, Mizan Aman (Mizan Teferi), and Debre Markos are nearing completion.

Once operational, the airline said it would increase its domestic destinations from 23 to 27.

Mesfin emphasised that this expansion is not just a commercial strategy but a national responsibility. As the airline is the only provider of regular domestic flight services in Ethiopia, so, millions depend on the airline for business, mobility, and emergency services.