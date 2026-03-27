Edo: Maintain Status Quo in Okpella Traditional Stool

The Edo State Government has issued a strong warning against any form of self-help in the ongoing dispute over the Okpella traditional stool, insisting that the status quo must be maintained pending the outcome of legal processes.

The government emphasized that despite a recent court ruling, steps have already been taken to file an appeal and secure a stay of execution.

The state government’s reaction late Thursday followed a High Court judgment delivered by Justice O.A Otamere in Fugar and ruled that the case instituted by Lukeman Akemokue was not given fair hearing by the state government before his appointment was revoked.

The state Commissioner for Public Safety and Security, Hon. Festus Ebea, noted: “While the Attorney General of the state, Roland Otaru, had already commenced the process of appeal and stay of execution, we wish to advise all parties to maintain the status-quo, to avoid any breakdown of law and order.

“Let it be stated clearly that any act of self-help, forceful takeover, intimidation, or disruption of the traditional institution in Okpella by any party whatsoever is illegal, intolerable, and will attract the full weight of the law and no individual should interpret the judgment outside the lawful means as judiciary concludes its work.”

According to the commissioner, maintaining stability in the traditional institution is critical to preserving peace in the community.

Ebea further cautioned that acts such as forceful takeover, intimidation, or interference in the affairs of the traditional stool would not be tolerated, noting that security agencies have been placed on red alert to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

He reiterated that the government would not allow any attempt to undermine judicial authority.

He therefore appealed to all indigenes and interest groups in Okpella to avoid provocative actions, uphold peace, and allow due process to run its course.

“The Edo State Government will act decisively against anyone found threatening public order or the harmony of the community,” he stated.