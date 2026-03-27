APC Convention: Sen Mustapha Welcomes Kwara Delegates, Urges Unity, Discipline

Jonathan Eze

As preparations intensify for the 2026 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, Senator Saliu Mustapha has extended a warm welcome to delegates from Kwara State, urging them to uphold the values of unity, discipline, and collective responsibility.

In a goodwill message released ahead of the high-profile gathering, the senator described the convention as a critical moment for members of the party to reaffirm their shared commitment to national progress and democratic consolidation.

He commended stakeholders from Kwara State for their consistent role in advancing the ideals of the APC, noting that the state has remained a strong pillar in promoting the party’s vision and strengthening its internal cohesion.

“This convention offers us a vital opportunity to demonstrate our unity, discipline, and shared commitment to the progress and prosperity of our great nation,” Mustapha stated.

The lawmaker further called on delegates to remain focused and work collaboratively in the overall interest of the party and the Nigerian people, emphasizing the need for harmony and strategic alignment as the APC continues to navigate the evolving political landscape.

Reiterating his confidence in the Kwara delegation, Senator Mustapha expressed optimism that their conduct and contributions at the convention would reflect the state’s longstanding reputation for political maturity and loyalty to party principles.

He also wished all delegates a pleasant stay in Abuja and a successful convention, expressing hope that the outcomes of the gathering would further strengthen the APC’s unity and position ahead of future political engagements.