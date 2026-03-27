Agunbiade Leads Semifinal Train at CBN Junior Tennis 

Sensational Junior Tennis player, Damilola Agunbiade representing Cross River State, has qualified for the semi-finals of the Boys 16s categories of the ongoing 2026 edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Junior Tennis Championship holding at the Tennis court of the National Stadium, Surulere Lagos.

Though Dammy’ as he is fondly called, completed his preliminary games with a 100 percent record without loosing a game with his last win being against top seed, Isa Yahaya, Damilola won games against the likes of John Israel 9-2, Joseph Austin 9-4, Peter Festus 9-1. His last victim was Isa Yahaya whom he stopped 9-7 in his toughest game of the competition so far.

Beaming with smiles while speaking with reporters, confident looking Agunbiade said he wasn’t under any pressure to win his last match in this round robin competition having booked his ticket to the semi-finals already.

“All I’m concerned with right now is the final on Saturday because, I have a mission to accomplish.”

But reading Agunbiade’s mind psychologically, one was tempted to ask if the unaccomplished mission was a revenge, he was quick to affirm that in the presence of his accompanying father, Mr. Tunde Agunbiade.

Not comfortable with his affirmation, his father quickly cautioned him against jumping the gun by reminding him that it wasn’t right for him to talk about final without first scaling the semi-final hurdle.

He asked him to focus on the game at hand which is the semi-finals before dabbling into the final.

His words, “Dammy, it is. important for you to always take one step at a time instead of jamming multiple steps together at the same time.

The sami-final match ups is already released for the four categories of championship starting with the Girls 12s, Boys 12s, Girls 14s, Boys 14s, Girls 16s and Boys 16s

According to some of the fixtures, Pinky Onyemenam will take on Chemdiutor Obiora in the first Girls 12s semi-finals whileAmira Mohammed engages Venus Bababola in the Girls 12s second semi-finals.

Moroti Sowemimo will be sluging it out with King Ronnie in the first Boys 12s semi-finals while the Boys 12s second semi-finals is between Gideon Peter and Best Babalola.

Thereafter, attention will be shifted to the Girls 14s semi-finals where Barakat Ganiyu and Sinmi Olaniyan are standing waiting for their would be opponent to emerge.

The same story could also be said for the Boys 16s semi- finals where Heman Afaramai is eagerly waiting for his opponent to qualify while Damilola Agunbiade who has recorded four wins in the course of the tournament, will face Wisdom Effiong in the 2nd semi-finals.

But the coast is clear in both the Girls 14s and Boys 14s categories where Gloria Samuel and Barakat Ganiyu will be settling their scores in the Girls 14s class ahead of the second semi-final match involving Favour James and Omoyinka Ayinla.