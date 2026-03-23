Zedvance: A Hidden Gem With Proven Impact

With the advancement of financial services in Nigeria, Zedvance Finance Limited has incorporated its mechanisms to provide services for individuals and businesses. Kayode Tokede writes on the growing fundamentals and what makes Zedvance Finance Limited a diamond in the ruff

The Nigeria’s leading consumer lending company, which began operations in 2014, has disbursed over two million loans and served hundreds of thousands to millions of customers across Nigeria/Africa.

In its 2025financial year, for instance, Zedvance Finance Limited disbursed N96 billion in lending to commercial businesses and enterprises, given its expansion and growing network across the continent.



A rare feat, only vision driven and laser focused institutions can pull off, judging from the financial ecosystem in Nigeria and the predominant low risk appetite of institutions within the sector. This accomplishment is no doubt worthy of recognition.

The disbursement in 2025 was aimed at supporting commercial businesses across the country, establishing its strong positioning beyond retail lending and reinforcing its commitment to bridging the gap between enterprise growth and access to timely financing solutions.



In 2025, the company scaled with purpose through partnerships, technology and trust that propel its major achievements. The numbers were driven by building a stronger commercial ecosystem that drives value across industries.

Leveraging its 11-year legacy, Zedvance’s Commercial Solutions business, launched in 2025, has in just one year become a major driver of credit expansion, achieving one of the highest loan disbursement rates among financial institutions, empowering thousands of local enterprises and boosting economic growth.



The business has consistently supported enterprises across key sectors of the economy, including oil and gas, automotive, logistics, renewable energy, fintech, e-commerce, trade distribution value chains, agri-businesses and others.

Through offerings such as working capital, invoice/PO financing, equipment and trade finance, and ecosystem-based solutions, Zedvance enables access to liquidity for buy-now-pay-later providers, asset acquisition, and cross-border credit lines for imports and exports, aiding business expansion and strengthening operational resilience in a dynamic economic environment.

This year, the leading provider of consumer and business financing solutions in Nigeria sets N250 billion target lending to support the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in driving lending to the real sector.



Building on its strong momentum, Zedvance is poised to expand its reach this year, funding across key economic sectors including off-grid power, smart devices and home equipment, vehicle dealerships and mobility platforms, agribusiness and manufacturing, consumer and industrial goods distribution and hospitality.



This expansion reinforces its mission to accelerate enterprise growth by providing faster and broader access to credit across Africa.

Speaking on the importance of flexible and tailored financing, Group Managing Director of Zedcrest Group, Adedayo Amzat, noted that Zedvance Finance operates a model that is specifically purpose-built to bridge financing gaps and support business growth.

“We are proud of our accomplishments so far, especially the impact we’ve made in sectors that are critical to economic development. For instance, through solar and asset on-lending, we have helped to expand energy access and improve income opportunities for gig workers by financing mobility asset platforms across Nigeria.



“Because our customers are at the heart of our business, we were intentional about designing our flagship product, ‘Liquidity Solutions’ to allow businesses to unlock faster credit delivery across all high-growth sectors. This has proven impactful as we continue to witness our clients record great successes,” Amzat said.

Highlighting the unique value of the offering, Amzat added that liquidity solutions provides tailored financing structures such as inventory purchase, invoice financing, and import financing, which empower businesses to optimise cash flow, accelerate turnover, and scale with confidence.



Commenting, acting Executive Director, Commercial Solutions, Ayooluwa Oladimeji explained that Zedvance leverages technology, product innovation, deep sector expertise and risk-moderated structures to deploy diverse funding solutions, including multi-currency credit lines, BNPL facilities, and equipment financing across automotive, renewable energy, manufacturing, fintech, and trade distribution sectors.



“In 2025 alone, Zedvance Commercial Solution business recorded tremendous growth, driven by strong partnerships and a rapidly expanding portfolio. We are proud to have supported a range of businesses including Shekel Mobility, Tradegrid, Sapphire, CredPal and other ecosystem partners. Beyond these successes, our focus remains on strengthening credit access across Africa’s commercial ecosystems to enable businesses scale with confidence and resilience,” he said

A key stakeholder and Managing Director/CEO of TradeGrid, Mr. Paul Adeyoyin, stated: “Zedvance has been a bold and decisive partner. As an innovation-led company, it is critical for us to work with partners who are forward-thinking and willing to support experimentation that drives industry advancement. Zedvance has consistently demonstrated that mindset.

“Over the past year, the impact has been tangible. A financing model we designed and implemented together has enabled us to expand our market reach tenfold and serve significantly more customers by introducing the flexibility the market truly needs.”

About Adedayo Amzat

Adedayo Amzat, is the Group Managing Director, Zedcrest Group. The Group’s businesses include: Investment Banking, Securities, Asset Management and Financing through its operating subsidiaries. The Zedcrest Group is a market leader in the financial services space and was rated by the Financial Times as Africa’s fastest-growing financial services firm in 2022.



Amzat holds an Executive MBA degree from the London Business School and is a fellow of the Institute of Investment Advisers and Portfolio Managers (IAPM) in Nigeria. He also holds the prestigious CFA charter and is a member of the Nigerian CFA Society. He is a Director at Ingentia Energies, the operator of the Egbolom Field (OML 23), newly licensed under the 2020 marginal field bid round by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

He is deeply passionate about people development and the empowerment of economically disadvantaged communities. Through the Adedayo Amzat Foundation, he provides STEM education in underserved communities in Nigeria to expand the opportunity horizon for indigent populations.